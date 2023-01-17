Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Michael “Mike” Weaver
Michael “Mike” Weaver, 40, of Galion passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born February 17, 1982 in Bucyrus and was the son of Doyle James Weaver and Lorrie (Heath) Gossett. Mike was self-employed in construction and enjoyed working and the outdoors. He is survived by his...
crawfordcountynow.com
Harry R. Myers
Harry R. Myers, 86 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Harry was born June 4, 1936 in Bucyrus to the late Thomas and Mary (Gallagher) Myers. He was also preceded in death by brothers Clarence, Dicky, Jim, and Tommy, as well as sister Myrtle and the mother of his children Shirley Schwemley.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ruth B. Saffell
Ruth B. Saffell, 92 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday January 16, 2023 at home. Ruth was born May 14, 1930 in Bucyrus to the late John A. and Marie (Zaebst) Messerschmidt. She was married November 12, 1950 to Donald H. Saffell who preceded her in death on April 1, 2015. She was also preceded in death by brother John Messerschmidt and sisters Mary Ellen Crokie, Violet Stein, and Vada Jenny.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Chief sends message to community
BUCYRUS—The following video is a message from Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer to the citizens of Bucyrus. Assenheimer spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Thursday evening.
crawfordcountynow.com
First Ohio State Fair Concert announced
COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
crawfordcountynow.com
Chief addresses council-guns blazing
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Police Chief Neil Assenheimer waited nearly two hours to address the Finance Committee during their meeting Thursday evening. Assenheimer told the council that Bucyrus Police Officers and dispatchers are working excessive overtime to provide minimum coverage to the city. Currently, two officers are on the road for...
crawfordcountynow.com
Welcome Home Program 2023
BELLEVUE—Firelands Federal Credit Union, in cooperation with Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), is pleased to announce the return of the Welcome Home Program (WHP). The WHP offers grants to fund reasonable down payment and closing costs for low- and moderate-income homebuyers. Since its inception in 1998, the FHLB has dispersed $182.6 million in Affordable Housing Program funds on behalf of more than 37,350 households.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep basketball roundup Jan. 17
Wynford (8-7, 4-5 N10): Shots 24-50; 3-pt. shots 7-24 (Maradath Engler 2, Grace Stucky 2, Alexis Stevely 2, Reese McGuire); Free throws 11-15; Rebounds 41 (Reese McGuire 10); Turnovers 13. Scoring: Zoe Whitmeyer 2 1 5, Maradath Engler 2 0 6, Reese McGuire 3 3 10, Kenna Caldwell 0 1 1, Grace Stucky 7 2 18, Alexis Stevely 5 3 15, Katie Wagner 5 1 11.
crawfordcountynow.com
Buckeye Central defense checks New Riegel
NEW WASHINGTON — Teams that make just eight of 23 shots from the free throw line and fail to make a field goal in the fourth quarter usually don’t win the game. But that wasn’t the case for Buckeye Central Thursday night. Despite their free throw shooting...
crawfordcountynow.com
Stone resignation accepted pending disciplinary action
COLUMBUS—Former Bucyrus attorney Adam Stone surrendered his law license in December, but the Ohio Supreme Court issued its ruling Wednesday. In a four-page decision (click the link below to read the entire decision), the court ordered Stone to cease from any representation of himself as a lawyer or counselor effective January 18, 2023.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford SWCD Board Members reorganize and schedule 2023 meetings; public is welcome
CRAWFORD COUNTY—The Crawford Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has reorganized for 2023. Adam Spiegel is the Chairperson; Larry Leonhardt is Vice-Chairperson; Eric Hanes is Secretary; David Paynter is Treasurer; and Ben Stuckey is the Fiscal Agent. Board meetings are scheduled for the second Tuesday of the...
crawfordcountynow.com
New trial date set for Anthony Morgan
BUCYRUS—Following a brief postponement, the trial for a Bucyrus man is set to begin Thursday, January 26th at 8:30 am in the Crawford County Common Pleas Court with Judge Sean Leuthold presiding. Anthony Morgan, 53, 627 W. Mansfield St., faces a charge of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers investigating a serious injury crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 19 at approximately 8:05 PM on State Route 309 at Marion Williamsport Rd. West in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor driven by Saul Lopez Ramirez, age 34, of Monte...
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita Ontario South Campus opening Friday
ONTARIO—Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 AM.
crawfordcountynow.com
MOESC elects Board of Governors at organizational meeting
MANSFIELD—Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center selected new members for the Board of Governors, electing new Board leadership, the President & Vice-President. These appointments were approved on Wednesday, January 18, at the organizational meeting. Douglas Theaker was appointed Board President, while Glenna Plotts was assigned as Board Vice-President. New members were...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion City School District January Board of Education meeting update
GALION—The Galion City School District Board of Education met on January 10, 2023. The Board began the evening by holding the required annual Organizational Meeting. The Organizational Meeting is held to establish 2023 Regular and Special Board of Education meeting dates, designate BOE member committee appointments, provide authorization for annual miscellaneous financial and employee procedures, and identify district-preferred newspapers and legal firms.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline slips past Ridgedale
CRESTLINE — Sophomore Carter Giesige is just 5-foot-5 and his teammates affectionately call him “Goose.” But with the game on the line, the Bulldogs’ guard made the biggest plays. Crestline and Ridgedale entered the fourth quarter tied at 31-31, and neither team could get the lead...
Comments / 0