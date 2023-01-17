Read full article on original website
WGME
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
Bangor Police Investigate ‘Weapons Discharge’ On Warren Street
The Bangor Police Department is looking into an incident that took place not too far from Downtown Tuesday evening. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer with the Bangor Police Department, says someone called authorities around 8 PM on Tuesday to report hearing a gun go off. "Bangor Police were called...
Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared
The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
WGME
Search continues for missing Maine teen
HOWLAND (WGME) -- The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says they are still searching for a missing Howland teen, but don’t believe she is in immediate danger. Deputies say 17-year-old Krystal Bursey was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in Howland. Krystal reportedly told her family she was walking to...
wabi.tv
Holden Police Department makes arrests of prohibited buyers attempting to purchase firearms
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department says they’ve seen an uptick in the number of arrests of prohibited people attempting to buy guns. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says they’ve arrested four people since October which is unusual for them. Greeley says he feels this is...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
wabi.tv
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
wabi.tv
Hampden man in court after drug bust last week
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man arrested after officials seized 200 grams of illegal drugs last week was in court Tuesday. Tristan Bofinger, 25, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession. Hampden Police say they searched a residence on Coldbrook Road after an investigation into suspected drug...
wabi.tv
Penobscot County Commissioners respond to ACLU’s request for investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commission has issued a statement on the recent ACLU request for investigation of use of American Rescue Plan Funds for repairs to the Penobscot County Jail. The ACLU wants jails and prisons in several states investigated for what they are saying is misusing...
Ex-Bangor woman pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
WGME
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls Gun in Argument Over Parking Space
A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
wabi.tv
Bangor Schools unveil new security badge alert system
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor schools are preparing for emergency with a first-in-New England solution. Staff can send out alerts with just three presses of their new security ID badges, or trigger a full lockdown and contact local police and fire with eight presses. It’s part of a new, $409,000...
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
WMTW
Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'
LAMOINE, Maine — A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property. Now she just has to find one. The town's Select Board voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve a permit application submitted by one of their youngest residents, Brielle. That's...
foxbangor.com
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people over parking space
BANGOR- An argument over a parking spot ended with a man threatening to shoot people and a person being arrested earlier today. Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley says officers happened upon a group of people near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. One of the first officers on the...
Cause of death released for two people found dead at Bangor home
BANGOR, Maine — The cause of death for two people found dead at a Bangor home Thursday morning has been released. Bangor police responded to the scene on G Street around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a "domestic violence" situation. Officers reportedly tried to contact the residents inside...
A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation
Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
wabi.tv
Bangor Humane Society in need of blankets
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Humane Society is asking for help with a specific need for their animals, especially their dogs. They say it’s the time of year that the cold cement floors of a kennel can be pretty uncomfortable without a soft blanket. Donations of clean, new...
