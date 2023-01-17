ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Mid-Plains Community College fall President's, Dean's lists

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A total of 123 students qualified for the President’s List during the 2022 fall semester at Mid-Plains Community College. To make the list, each student had to complete 12 or more applicable credit hours in college-level courses and maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or greater on a 4.0 scale. The qualifiers were:
Perkins County Fair will host Eli Young Band in July

Grant, Ne - The Perkins County Fair in Grant announced LIVE on Z93.5 Country & Q Country Classics 107.3 today that the Fair will host the Eli Young Band at their fair on Saturday, July 22. Tickets go on sale on Monday at 10am Mountain Time at PerkinsCountyFairgrounds.com. Derek Beck,...
MPCC Ogallala Campus offers drawing classes

Aspiring artists will be able to hone their skills through two drawing classes at the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus next month. MPCC art instructor Dik Haneline will teach Graphite Drawing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11. The class will examine the techniques, materials and terms associated with using graphite to create artwork.
Tickets on sale for 2023 North Platte Habitat/RDAP Lip Sync Battle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The teams have been announced and tickets are now on sale for the 2023 North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity/RDAP Lip Sync Battle. The event will be held Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community Playhouse. The doors will open at 6:00. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite HERE, or at the Habitat office at 420 North Cottonwood Street, Tuesday-Friday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Stay Up To Date on Winter Weather Today (HERE)

North Platte, Ne - Just after Noon central time the National Weather Service in North Platte announced that their office in North Platte had an official observation of 10.2 inches of snow already. The Weather Service still expects much of the area to get another 7-9 inches of snow into the evening.
Updated SPVA Tournament Brackets

North Platte, Ne - The South Platte Valley Association Basketball Tournament continues Thursday and Friday nights at the McDonald Belton gym at North Platte Community College. Quarterfinals were held at home sites on Monday and Tuesday this week ahead of the snowstorm impacting the area. Boys semifinals are to be...
