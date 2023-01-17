NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The teams have been announced and tickets are now on sale for the 2023 North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity/RDAP Lip Sync Battle. The event will be held Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community Playhouse. The doors will open at 6:00. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite HERE, or at the Habitat office at 420 North Cottonwood Street, Tuesday-Friday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

