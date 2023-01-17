Read full article on original website
NASHVILLE — Last week, gas prices across the nation continued to fluctuate, and Tennessee was no exception. According to AAA, the average gas price in Tennessee has crept up 2 cents, settling now at $2.99 per gallon. The new price is a 23-cent increase from last month, but 3 cents less than one year ago.
NORFOLK, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been “secured” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred. Also...
