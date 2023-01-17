Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer man celebrates 104th birthday
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer man is celebrating a very special day on January 19, his birthday. Glen Siverling is 104 years old. He was born and raised in Bloomer and currently lives at the Meadow Brook Residential Care Apartment Complexes. Siverling was a life long farmer and semi...
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Oscar and Bella & Aurora
-- Two cats are looking for homes where they’ll be treated like royalty. Bella was adopted from the Buffalo County Humane Association a couple of years ago. This four-year-old is back due to family circumstances, and the usually outgoing girl has been pretty shy lately. Caretakers at BCHA hope a new home can bring out her usually spark.
WEAU-TV 13
Local organizations unite to make the Chippewa community strong after tragedies
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After a string of tragedies in Chippewa Falls over the last few years, some local organizations say they want to foster a sense of healing and hope among area residents. Chippewa County Public Health Director Angie Weideman and the Director of Mental Health and Resiliency...
Lancaster man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house
Prosecutors have charged a 27-year-old man with imprisoning a woman in her home in La Crosse earlier this month. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the Lancaster man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a victim by use of force and jumping bail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. According to a criminal complaint, the woman told police that Cole Clark showed up at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn't let her leave. Clark denies any wrongdoing.
WISN
La Crosse teen a crochet prodigy
A Wisconsin teen was featured on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. Jonah Larson is a crochet prodigy. The La Crosse 15-year-old has been crocheting clothing and crafts for 10 years. He features his work on a YouTube channel where he teaches others about getting into the craft. He's also raised...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 19th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Through the wide swath of school cancellations, North and Memorial high schools still host prep athletics. In prep wrestling, North hosts River Falls, while River Falls boys’ hockey hits the rink against Memorial. Also, North boys’ hockey hits the road to battle New Richmond....
WEAU-TV 13
Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
WEAU-TV 13
Pablo Center at the Confluence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence hosts a number of performances in the coming months, including Broadway shows, Wisconsin-based artists, dragons and more. “The Book of Mormon” runs January 21-22 “Dragons & Mythical Beasts” is a theatrical show featuring mythical creatures and adventure and...
mygateway.news
Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley dies in rollover crash
TOWN OF CADY, WI – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:38 p.m. on January 15, 2023, of a vehicle that had crashed on State Highway (STH) 29, near the intersection of U.S. Highway (USH) 128 in Cady Township, Wisconsin, approximately two miles northeast of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Mayo Clinic named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. Healthgrades, an independent health ratings company, ranked the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals in overall clinical excellence, according to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System. The media release says Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Rochester, Eau Claire and Mankato were named among America’s Best Hospitals.
WEAU-TV 13
Ruling expands sellable homemade products in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A few years ago, one Eau Claire family bought a coffee bean roaster hoping to start a small business. Then they found out that’s a product, if made at home, you can’t sell in Wisconsin. A new court ruling is changing that. “We started...
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Unlicensed driver zooms past 4-way stop, hits snow curb and flips in Wisconsin
WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of a vehicle that was involved in a crash early Sunday morning. Deputies say that the vehicle in the video allegedly ran through a 4-way stop at a high rate of speed on London Road in the Town of Washington, hit a snow curb, then overturned on its roof.
WEAU-TV 13
Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for 1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Eau Claire drive-by shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the suspects charged in a drive-by shooting in 2021 in Eau Claire is ordered to serve three years of probation. Xavier Luce was charged in connection to a shooting on April 8, 2021 on Sessions Street. Witnesses said shots were fired at a vehicle from another vehicle. No one was hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
Nestle Expanding Eau Claire Facility
Onalaska business owner charged with secretly filming, taking photos of employees in the bathroom
Authorities claim James Dinsmoor -- who also goes by Brad, according to the complaint -- filmed and took photos of independent contractors whom he employed at Dinsmoor Strategies. The criminal complaint claims Dinsmoor secretly recorded photos and videos using a camera hidden in a decorative house set on the toilet tank.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers hosts budget listening session in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers stopped in Eau Claire Wednesday, January 18 to hear directly from Wisconsinites on what they would like to see in the upcoming biennial budget. The listening session took place at the Davies Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus. One topic Governor Evers...
