SOLVE Oregon gives back with MLK Day clean-up event

The Portland City Council approved the transfer of a historically significant property at the intersection of Harvey Milk and 11th Streets to the public corporation Home Forward during its Jan. 18 meeting. The conveyance of the Fairfield Apartments was authorized on the grounds that the affordable-housing provider will restore the property to meet modern living standards for the extremely low-income residents that occupy the building’s 75 permanent supportive-housing units.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO