ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

SOLVE Oregon gives back with MLK Day clean-up event

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTnnp_0kGqoOFt00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – SOLVE Oregon hosted a clean-up event Monday in Northeast Portland. The event was called the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

KOIN 6 News is a proud partner of SOLVE.

Portland march, other events pay tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This is a federally recognized day of service. So, in honor of Dr. King’s legacy, we want to get all of our volunteers out,” said Kris Carico, CEO of SOLVE Oregon.

More than 300 volunteers helped clean Irving Park.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Changes coming to historic affordable-housing project in downtown Portland

The Portland City Council approved the transfer of a historically significant property at the intersection of Harvey Milk and 11th Streets to the public corporation Home Forward during its Jan. 18 meeting. The conveyance of the Fairfield Apartments was authorized on the grounds that the affordable-housing provider will restore the property to meet modern living standards for the extremely low-income residents that occupy the building’s 75 permanent supportive-housing units.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

52K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy