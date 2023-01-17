Read full article on original website
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
After visiting Vols again, Top247 WR says 'I really like Tennessee now'
A highly ranked Class of 2024 wide receiver visited Tennessee last weekend for the first time under coach Josh Heupel and came away impressed.
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down backs on Husker roster
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the status of the running back room heading into the spring.
College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023
The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
Top247 linebacker returns to Tennessee after including Vols in top five
A highly ranked Class of 2024 linebacker returned to Tennessee last weekend for the Vols' first junior day of the year.
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
Heupel checks on five-star QB target
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
5-star CB Cormani McClain commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
For a second straight recruiting cycle, Deion Sanders has reeled in 247Sports' No. 1 ranked cornerback. In 2022, it was Travis Hunter. In 2023, it's five-star Cormani McClain. In a private ceremony Thursday in Lakeland, McClain told 247Sports' Carl Reed he committed to Colorado. "I play DB and Coach Prime...
College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline
A complete breakdown of the college football transfer portal winners and losers for the 2023 season.
Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU
Arkansas already has a replacement in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU. TCU lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson last week. They were able to lure Briles away from Arkansas to replace him, which left the Razorbacks with a vacancy. ESPN’s Chris Low reported Wednesday that Arkansas is finalizing a deal to hire... The post Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Arnett completes first coaching staff at Mississippi State
Zach Arnett’s first staff at Mississippi State is complete. The Bulldogs’ first-year head man finalized his group on Friday afternoon as the University announced the 10 on-field assistant coaches and more. Previously announced (or known) as members of the staff are offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, defensive coordinator Matt...
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 1 2024 defensive lineman Eddrick Houston
The USC coaching staff has hit the state of Georgia hard over the last few weeks with offers, including the No. 1 defensive lineman and 2024 five-star Composite Buford (GA) recruit Eddrick Houston on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Houston is rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1...
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list
The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
2024 Arizona tight end prospect Dillon Hipp has six early recruiting favorites
Dillon Hipp has already picked up 22 scholarship offers. The 2024 tight end prospect from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain is not ready to officially trim his list of suitors yet, but six of those programs have made a strong early impression. "It's just incredible to be in this position, to...
Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame
Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
Michigan basketball: Wolverines suffer damaging loss to Maryland Terrapins
What a different 18 days can make. Less than three weeks after dominating Maryland at home, the Michigan men’s basketball team fell, 64-58, on Thursday night at the Xfinity Center. Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Jett Howard added 13 points, but U-M...
