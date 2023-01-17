ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023

The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson

KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Heupel checks on five-star QB target

With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU

Arkansas already has a replacement in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU. TCU lost offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to Clemson last week. They were able to lure Briles away from Arkansas to replace him, which left the Razorbacks with a vacancy. ESPN’s Chris Low reported Wednesday that Arkansas is finalizing a deal to hire... The post Report: Arkansas has new OC in mind after losing Kendal Briles to TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arnett completes first coaching staff at Mississippi State

Zach Arnett’s first staff at Mississippi State is complete. The Bulldogs’ first-year head man finalized his group on Friday afternoon as the University announced the 10 on-field assistant coaches and more. Previously announced (or known) as members of the staff are offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, defensive coordinator Matt...
STARKVILLE, MS
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list

The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame

Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

247Sports

