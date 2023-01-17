ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

KGET 17

Judge fines Trump, lawyer for ‘frivolous’ Clinton lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida judge sanctioned former President Donald Trump and one of his attorneys, ordering them to pay nearly $1 million for filing what he said was a bogus lawsuit against Trump’s 2016 rival Hillary Clinton and others. In a blistering filing on Thursday, U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
KGET 17

March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court’s dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralded the political struggle set loose by the court’s decision. President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.
ALABAMA STATE
KGET 17

Supreme Court: Justices interviewed as part of leak probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight months, 126 formal interviews and a 23-page report later, the Supreme Court said it has failed to discover who leaked a draft of the court’s opinion overturning abortion rights. The report released by the court Thursday is the apparent culmination of an investigation ordered...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGET 17

EU corruption case suspect takes aim at detention conditions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for a former European Parliament vice president at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the European Union’s assembly complained Thursday about her detention conditions and sought her release. Greek European lawmaker Eva Kaili was removed as vice president after she was taken into...
KGET 17

Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian national who founded a cryptocurrency exchange that the Justice Department says became a haven for the proceeds of criminal activity has been arrested, federal officials said Wednesday. Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in China, was arrested Tuesday night in Miami and was due in court...
MIAMI, FL
KGET 17

EU assembly wants special court for Russia’s war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s assembly called on the member states on Thursday to back the creation of a special court to judge any war crime of aggression by Russia in Ukraine. The nonbinding resolution was approved by a 472-19 vote with 33 abstentions in the European...
KGET 17

Justices seem to lean toward deaf student in education case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed sympathetic to the arguments of a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education, a legal challenge important for other disabled students and their families. The question for the justices involves a federal law that...
STURGIS, MI
KGET 17

US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government program launched Thursday is giving American citizens the chance to play a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year in the United States. During the first year of the Welcome Corps, the State Department aims to line up 10,000 Americans...
WASHINGTON STATE

