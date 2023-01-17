Read full article on original website
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. – Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from...
3 baby grizzly bears euthanized in Montana after avian influenza infection
HELENA, Mont. – Three baby grizzly bears have been euthanized after testing positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in Montana this fall. According to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), the three bears were seen in poor condition, showing signs of disorientation, partial blindness and other neurological issues.
Florida congressman Steube injured in accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida congressman has been injured in an accident at his home. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s office released a short statement saying that he was involved in an accident on his property Wednesday and sustained several injuries. The statement didn’t include details about the injuries or how serious they were. Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term. The Republican represents all of Sarasota and Charlotte counties and part of Lee County.
LGBTQ people, allies dodge $1,500 fines in North Dakota
As more than a dozen states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, North Dakota lawmakers rejected a bill Friday that would have made people pay $1,500 each time they refer to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. That would’ve applied to people in public schools, state agencies and other places that get state funding. Republican sponsor Sen. David Clemens, of West Fargo, says he had hoped the bill would discourage schools from “promoting transgenderism.” Reed Eliot Rahrich, who identifies as transgender, says the proposal was an “affront to human rights.”
Calif. bill calls for revenue sharing with college athletes
A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually. The bill also calls for schools to pay some post-college medical expenses for athletes and to guarantee athletic scholarships for six years. The College Athlete Protection Act is sponsored by Assembly member Chris Holden, who is a former San Diego State basketball player. The bill is the type of state-level legislation the NCAA is looking to federal lawmakers to preempt.
Alaska State Troopers identify polar bear mauling victims as a young mother and her 1-year-old son.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers identify polar bear mauling victims as a young mother and her 1-year-old son.
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper has been shot in Atlanta. The state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning in an email that there was an “active incident” when the shooting happened. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
High court sides with Nebraska HHS workers over dress code
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a lower court judge’s ruling that sided with state employees who fought back against a government dress code banning blue jeans. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had sought to require a new employee dress code starting in 2020 that would have barred employees from wearing blue jeans, T-shirts and other casual wear except on Fridays. More than 200 union-covered employees filed a grievance saying the department violated the union contract by unilaterally deciding to change the dress code. An arbitrator, then a judge, agreed, and the agency appealed. The state’s high court said Friday the arbitrator was “well within his powers” in striking down the dress code.
Liquor and Cannabis Board to open applications for social equity retail cannabis licenses
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) is set to open applications for at least 44 social equity retail cannabis licenses in March. The licenses come from a pool that LCB reserved from those that were forfeited, cancelled, revoked or never issued. The program is...
Before HIV grant cut, Tenn. tried to oust Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Documents show that top Tennessee health officials attempted to oust Planned Parenthood from a program designed to prevent and treat HIV before deciding to forgo federal funding for it. According to a letter from Planned Parenthood, Tennessee’s Department of Health in November alerted the organization that it would no longer receive HIV prevention grants starting in 2023. It also warned that the state was terminating its partnership with Planned Parenthood to provide HIV testing. The department’s move has shocked many of the participating organizations tasked with providing vital HIV services across the state. Planned Parenthood declared that Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s administration was choosing the “nuclear option” to avoid having to work with the organization.
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proposed a vast increase in K-12 public education funding using money from the state’s huge cash reserve. It is a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan proposes to increase education funding by $2.5 billion through 2030 while still cutting property taxes. It would provide $1,500 for each student in the state, without cutting the state’s equalization funding to schools. Pillen says no district will receive less state aid than it currently has under the plan. The plan also proposes to lower property taxes by limiting year-over-year revenue increases and would pump millions more into special education funding.
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings against politicians in Albuquerque and what she called a national scourge of violence. Her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of an annual legislative session called for increased spending on education amid a multibillion-dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers want to expand preschool access, increase public salaries and provide at least $1 billion in tax relief. But concerns about politically motivated violence loomed after police arrested a failed Republican candidate in connection with a series of shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque.
Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing bound for trial
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge ruled Friday that two emergency medical professionals should face first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated.Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow bound both for trial following a 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing rife with defense objections and ridicule of the state’s claims. Prosecutors filed charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9 in the death of 35-year-old Earl Moore.If convicted, Finley, 44 and Cadigan, 50 could each face between 20 and 60 years in prison. Each has entered not guilty pleas. They’re being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each.Their next court date is Feb. 6. Their attorneys say they will next seek their release on personal recognizance.
Ohio House ex-speaker’s trial in $60M bribery probe to begin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in a case that alleges a $60 million bribery scheme federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. Jurors must decide whether the ousted Republican lawmaker and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges are guilty of racketeering. Prosecutors allege Householder orchestrated and Borges assisted in a scheme secretly funded by an energy utility to secure Householder’s power, elect his allies, and then pass and defend a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout. Both men pleaded not guilty and maintain their innocence. Jury selection begins Friday. The trial could last six weeks.
