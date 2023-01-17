This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views

Photo: Stephanie Attanasio

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven.

Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks Nest State Park Lodge & Vista Restaurant in Fayette County. The lodge and restaurant have been a popular destination for both locals and tourists alike.

The lodge has just undergone over $5 million in improvements making a visit to the popular state park an even greater experience. The rightfully named Vista Restaurant continues to please guests with its food and breathtaking views.

There is no such thing as bad seating in this establishment as the tall and wide windows provide a beautiful view during all four seasons no matter where you sit.

It can’t get much better than enjoying a true West Virginia trout dinner and watching the trains snake across the New River and the Hawks Nest jet boat cruise through the water.

The restaurant features many other things such as steaks, pasta, chicken, and burgers.

One does not even have to be a guest at the lodge to experience the Almost Heaven views and dining.

The Hawks Nest Vista Restaurant is located at 49 State Park Road, Ansted, WV 25812, and is open seven days a week.