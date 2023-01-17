Tonight, partly cloudy with patchy fog and freezing developing overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Our next weather maker happens Saturday bringing another round of mountain snow. 3 to 8” of accumulation for the Cascades and passes and 2 to 5” in the northern Blues especially north of Meacham OR. Rain, patchy fog and breezy winds for the Kittitas Valley 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures in the 30s.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO