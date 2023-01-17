Read full article on original website
Fog and Freezing Fog...Another Round of Mountain Snow Saturday!
Tonight, partly cloudy with patchy fog and freezing developing overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. Our next weather maker happens Saturday bringing another round of mountain snow. 3 to 8” of accumulation for the Cascades and passes and 2 to 5” in the northern Blues especially north of Meacham OR. Rain, patchy fog and breezy winds for the Kittitas Valley 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures in the 30s.
Mysterious radar returns explained
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local's Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
Stormy Night...Sunshine Back Tomorrow
Cloudy, foggy, windy and wet tonight. Scattered showers through the region tonight, rain transitions to snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and in the foothills of the Blues, cold rain in the Columbia Basin overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Breezy to gusty winds in the Foothills 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Snow in the Cascades and Blues.
Morning news and weather update January 20: A shed burns in Columbia Park, Prosser PD still looking for shooting suspect and a cold front moves in for the weekend
Richland and Kennewick fire crews responded to a shed on fire in Columbia Park and quickly put out the blaze. Prosser Police continue their search for the suspect in a shooting and a cold front is moving into the region just in time for the weekend.
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
WSP Trooper involved in crash near Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- A crash in the westbound lanes of I-82 at milepost 66 near Sunnyside early on the morning of January 19 sent one WSP Trooper to the hospital with minor injuries. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson a Trooper was parked on the right shoulder of I-82 with their...
EVHS opens Devil's Den food and clothing pantry
YAKIMA, Wash. - East Valley High School is opening the doors to the Devil's Den, a free food and clothing pantry for students, on Friday. The pantry will be open to all students regardless of need. Student Learning Improvement Coordinator Coach, Ashley Griffith says the school hopes the pantry to...
New season of leadership begins in the Yakima Municipal Court
Yakima Municipal Court Presiding Judge Kelley Olwell led a farewell tribute for two longtime friends and colleagues in the Yakima City Council chambers Tuesday evening. Before a panel of council members and a crowd of friends, family and community members, Olwell recognized Judge Susan Woodard and municipal court services manager Linda Hagert. Both women retire this month after 32 years serving the city.
Morning news update January 19: WSP Trooper in crash near Sunnyside, Alec Baldwin charged in movie set shooting, items from Kohberger's apartment being tested and more
A Washington State Patrol Trooper pulled to the side of the road on I82 near Sunnyside was crashed into from behind. The Trooper was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting on his movie set and items recovered from Brian Kohberger's Pullman apartment are being tested for forensics.
The City of Prosser and its residents struggling with stray and feral cats
PROSSER, Wash. --- Several colonies of stray and feral cats are throughout the city of Prosser and some residents have taken the population control into their own hands. John Rankin and Sheri Wilkins have helped establish the Facebook group "Prosser Friends of Ferals" to trap, neuter and release stray and feral cats in the city.
