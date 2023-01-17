Read full article on original website
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma
A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning. The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later. Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky...
Update: Remains of missing Oklahoma preschooler found
CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a 4-year-old missing since Christmas day have been found in rural Grady County after an extensive search by law enforcement. The body of Athena Brownfield was discovered outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Her mother reportedly told investigators that her husband, Ivon Adams, beat her daughter to death on Christmas evening.
Suspected meteor lights up Oklahoma skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Viewers across Green Country have reported seeing a bright flash of light appearing in the sky followed by a loud boom around 3:39 a.m. Friday morning. Videos that captured the event suggest a meteor burning up in the atmosphere above Green Country, but no official reports have confirmed that as the object.
Teenager Taken Into Custody After Brief Standoff In SE OKC
A teenager who ran from authorities, stole a truck, and then ran into a home in southeast Oklahoma City was taken into custody Thursday night, deputies said. Authorities told News 9 the incident started when the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a teen, who ran into a wooded area.
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws
