Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
2023 Zozobra Art Contest is open
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe has announced the call for artists for the 2023 art contest for T-shirts and posters. The 99th Burning of Zozobra will take Old Man Gloom into the 2000s and the 2010s as the final year of the Decades Project is celebrated. "Everyone in New...
KOAT 7
KOAT celebrates 70 years together
KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
KOAT 7
New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña
SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham spoke out in her State of the State Address, less than...
KOAT 7
The criminal history of Solomon Peña
Solomon Peña was arrested on Monday, Jan. 17, in connection with four shootings at the homes of political figures in New Mexico. This isn't his first run-in with law enforcement. In 2008, Peña was convicted of a felony in a smash-and-grab scheme. He served around seven years in prison....
KOAT 7
A breakdown of Alec Baldwin’s public comments on ‘Rust’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This is what Alec Baldwin said, just months after he fired a prop gun killing Halyna Hutchins at the set of the movie ‘Rust’. “I've been told by people in the know, even people inside the state that it's highly unlikely I'd be charged with anything criminally,” Baldwin said on ABC News.
KOAT 7
Solomon Peña claims voter fraud in failed election run
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A failed candidate for state representative is accused of organizing four shootings at the homes of Democratic lawmakers. Solomon Pena ran to represent House District 14 in the state legislature, which covers the Barelas neighborhood in downtown Albuquerque. Pena claims that the election last November was...
KOAT 7
Santa Fe County District Attorney speaks about charges filed against Alec Baldwin
SANTA FE, N.M. — Moments afterinvoluntary manslaughter charges were to be filed against Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies spoke to CNN about the charges being filed. Watch the full interview in the video player above. Carmack-Altwies said the charges came after she and...
KOAT 7
The two missing Bernalillo County children have been found
BERNALILLO, N.M. — Both of the children, 7-year-old Benjamin Williams and 10-year-old Joshua Williams have been located and are safe after being located at a hotel. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office were seeking the public's help in locating the Williams boys. The two boys were last seen with Douglas...
KOAT 7
Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' movie set shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins
The Santa Fe County District Attorney has announced Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 'Rust' movie set shooting. Both Alec Baldwin and the movie's armor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement on charges of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
KOAT 7
WATCH: Iowa superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A school superintendent in Iowa turned a boring snow day announcement into an impressive performance. Brent Hoesing, the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin' Down."
KOAT 7
Police investigate fatal crash in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash near Interstate 25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Police say they responded to the vehicle crash just before 10 a.m. on Friday. Police also say the vehicle is submerged in a ditch near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham SE. Police...
KOAT 7
A look at the type of gun used in the deadly movie set shooting
Target 7 learned a lot more about what guns and ammo were on the set of the movie 'Rust'. "That firearm was a F.lli Pietta long Colt 45 revolver," said Sheriff Adan Mendoza, at a news conference. That is the type of gun Alec Baldwin fired on the set of...
KOAT 7
How much jail time could Alec Baldwin face for involuntary manslaughter?
SANTA FE, N.M. — First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb haveannounced two involuntary manslaughter charges will be filed against 'Rust' actor and producer Alec Baldwin and the movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. In a statement issued by the district attorney, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be...
KOAT 7
One arrested after shooting at a North Valley nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was arrested after a shooting at a north valley nightclub after a fight broke out. Court documents say police were called to Leo's nightclub for a call of a shooting on Sept. 1, 2022. When officers arrived, they found several "impacts" and casings inside and outside of the nightclub. Officers also found blood inside the club near the bathroom.
KOAT 7
Winter storm impacting New Mexico today
A winter storm will be impacting many parts of northern and western New Mexico on Friday. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for many areas. Here's what you need to know. Winter storm warning. A winter storm warning is been issued for parts of Colfax and...
