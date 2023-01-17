ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

2023 Zozobra Art Contest is open

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe has announced the call for artists for the 2023 art contest for T-shirts and posters. The 99th Burning of Zozobra will take Old Man Gloom into the 2000s and the 2010s as the final year of the Decades Project is celebrated. "Everyone in New...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

KOAT celebrates 70 years together

KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

The criminal history of Solomon Peña

Solomon Peña was arrested on Monday, Jan. 17, in connection with four shootings at the homes of political figures in New Mexico. This isn't his first run-in with law enforcement. In 2008, Peña was convicted of a felony in a smash-and-grab scheme. He served around seven years in prison....
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

A breakdown of Alec Baldwin’s public comments on ‘Rust’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This is what Alec Baldwin said, just months after he fired a prop gun killing Halyna Hutchins at the set of the movie ‘Rust’. “I've been told by people in the know, even people inside the state that it's highly unlikely I'd be charged with anything criminally,” Baldwin said on ABC News.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Solomon Peña claims voter fraud in failed election run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A failed candidate for state representative is accused of organizing four shootings at the homes of Democratic lawmakers. Solomon Pena ran to represent House District 14 in the state legislature, which covers the Barelas neighborhood in downtown Albuquerque. Pena claims that the election last November was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

The two missing Bernalillo County children have been found

BERNALILLO, N.M. — Both of the children, 7-year-old Benjamin Williams and 10-year-old Joshua Williams have been located and are safe after being located at a hotel. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office were seeking the public's help in locating the Williams boys. The two boys were last seen with Douglas...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' movie set shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins

The Santa Fe County District Attorney has announced Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 'Rust' movie set shooting. Both Alec Baldwin and the movie's armor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement on charges of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

WATCH: Iowa superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A school superintendent in Iowa turned a boring snow day announcement into an impressive performance. Brent Hoesing, the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin' Down."
IOWA STATE
KOAT 7

Police investigate fatal crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash near Interstate 25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Police say they responded to the vehicle crash just before 10 a.m. on Friday. Police also say the vehicle is submerged in a ditch near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham SE. Police...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

How much jail time could Alec Baldwin face for involuntary manslaughter?

SANTA FE, N.M. — First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb haveannounced two involuntary manslaughter charges will be filed against 'Rust' actor and producer Alec Baldwin and the movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. In a statement issued by the district attorney, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

One arrested after shooting at a North Valley nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was arrested after a shooting at a north valley nightclub after a fight broke out. Court documents say police were called to Leo's nightclub for a call of a shooting on Sept. 1, 2022. When officers arrived, they found several "impacts" and casings inside and outside of the nightclub. Officers also found blood inside the club near the bathroom.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Winter storm impacting New Mexico today

A winter storm will be impacting many parts of northern and western New Mexico on Friday. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued for many areas. Here's what you need to know. Winter storm warning. A winter storm warning is been issued for parts of Colfax and...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy