This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the late 1920s, Zora Neale Hurston, who would become one of the most influential writers of the Harlem Renaissance, bought a chrome-plated pistol and hit the road in a "Chevrolet," returning south to her hometown of Eatonville, Fla. She hoped to document the culture of Black men who swapped stories each evening on the porch of Joe Clark's general store.

