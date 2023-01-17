ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane Co. Humane Society gets helping hand with large donation

By Site staff
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society is getting a big helping hand from a local pet supply warehouse.

Mounds Pet Food dropped off more than six pallets of donated goods to the humane society on Monday as part of the annual “Humane Holidays” drive, providing items the humane society listed as their most needed.

Staff and volunteers from the Dane County Humane Society were on hand to accept the donations and show their appreciation.

“We are community-funded, so these items really make a big difference for these animals that are in our care until they go off to their new homes,” Dane County Humane Society Community Fundraising Coordinator Korinne Pollison said.

Items donated by Mounds ranged from cat litter to toys, as well as special products for rabbits and guinea pigs.

To learn more about how you can help the Dane County Humane Society, you can go to giveshelter.org .

