Senate Bill 83 would allow tactical medical professionals to carry firearms while on duty

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Senate Bill 83, currently on second reading in the West Virginia State Senate, would allow tactical medical professionals to carry firearms while on duty if passed.

The bill was introduced by Republican Senator Tom Takubo of Kanawha County.

The committee substitute for SB 83, which was passed out of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee last week was read for a first time in the Senate on Monday and will be on 2nd reading tomorrow.

On 2nd reading of the bill, legislators will be able to propose and vote on amendments to the bill. The bill will be up for a vote on 3rd reading.

The bill currently defines a tactical medical professional as a person who is an emergency medical service personnel such as a nurse, physician, or physician assistant who is trained and certified in a nationally recognized tactical medical training program that is equivalent to “tactical combat casualty care” and “tactical emergency medical support.”

The bill states that a tactical medical professional may carry a firearm while on duty in the same manner and to the same extent as a law enforcement officer would if the law-enforcement agency that the tactical medical professional is serving has specifically authorized the professional to carry firearms while on duty.

Tactical medical professionals must also be awarded a certificate by the Law-Enforcement Professional Standards Subcommittee of the Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency, and Correction before carrying a firearm.

The certificate attests to the satisfactory completion of a law-enforcement training program that qualifies the tactical medical professional to carry firearms while on duty.

SB 83 will then go to the House of Delegates upon passage.

