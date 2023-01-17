ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Senate Bill 83 would allow tactical medical professionals to carry firearms while on duty

By Austin Simms
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWuuX_0kGqnPvb00
Photo: WV Legislative Photography, Photo by Will Price

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Senate Bill 83, currently on second reading in the West Virginia State Senate, would allow tactical medical professionals to carry firearms while on duty if passed.

The bill was introduced by Republican Senator Tom Takubo of Kanawha County.

The committee substitute for SB 83, which was passed out of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee last week was read for a first time in the Senate on Monday and will be on 2nd reading tomorrow.

On 2nd reading of the bill, legislators will be able to propose and vote on amendments to the bill. The bill will be up for a vote on 3rd reading.

The bill currently defines a tactical medical professional as a person who is an emergency medical service personnel such as a nurse, physician, or physician assistant who is trained and certified in a nationally recognized tactical medical training program that is equivalent to “tactical combat casualty care” and “tactical emergency medical support.”

The bill states that a tactical medical professional may carry a firearm while on duty in the same manner and to the same extent as a law enforcement officer would if the law-enforcement agency that the tactical medical professional is serving has specifically authorized the professional to carry firearms while on duty.

Tactical medical professionals must also be awarded a certificate by the Law-Enforcement Professional Standards Subcommittee of the Governor’s Committee on Crime, Delinquency, and Correction before carrying a firearm.

The certificate attests to the satisfactory completion of a law-enforcement training program that qualifies the tactical medical professional to carry firearms while on duty.

SB 83 will then go to the House of Delegates upon passage.

To view the bill in its entirety, please click here.

Comments / 48

Bill Hoffmann
3d ago

11 years as a Marine and I've never heard of that title nor have I ever heard it used to describe a doctor, nurse or any one within the medical field.

Reply(3)
12
One and Done!
3d ago

Gang control before gun control. Work on the actual problem. But no. Focus on an object. More people die from smoking and alcohol. Ban that. Oh wait, we’ve seen this movie.

Reply
6
Ford Prefect
3d ago

Tactical medical personnel. My doctor came out to greet me the other day in the waiting room, dressed in full tactical gear. Was I impressed.

Reply(5)
6
Related
KFYR-TV

Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
Lootpress

New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

Secret rule change will see House lawmakers get a $34,000 PAY BUMP

In one of their final acts in power, House Democrats secretly passed through a rule change that will see lawmakers in the lower chamber get a $34,000 pay raise. The new rule, proposed by Democrats on the House Administration Committee, allows House members to be reimbursed for the cost of lodging, food and travel while on official business in Washington DC.
ALABAMA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy