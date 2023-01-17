West Virginia Senate Judiciary advances DNA analysis bill

Sen. Chapman R-Ohio explains her amendment to SB 53 | WV Legislative Photography, Photo by Will Price

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that was tabled last week due to its questions of constitutionality was put back on the agenda of the Senate Judiciary Committee today.

Senate Bill 53, if passed, would allow law enforcement to take a DNA sample of an individual upon arrest. Current law in West Virginia only allows DNA to be taken upon conviction.

Counsel believes that the law is constitutional and presented the current version of the bill to committee members.

Senator Laura Chapman R-Ohio proposed an amendment to the bill that would allow the collection of DNA at the time of arrest but prevent it from being entered into federal and state databases until conviction.

Sen. Chapman says that she believes the current version of the bill violates the fourth amendment of the Constitution. “To me, this bill is the very definition of big government in our lives, and if we want to expand the DNA database, why don’t we just take everybody’s DNA,” Chapman said.

Senator Ryan Weld R-Brooke spoke against the amendment saying that Chapman’s amendment is unnecessary because the current bill does not violate the fourth amendment as it is not an unreasonable search.

Weld, along with other senators voiced concerns that if the proposed amendment were to be adopted, there would be too much time in between arrest and conviction to take the chance to see if there is a match to other serious crimes.

Proponents of the current version of the bill also argued that this could also help arrestees by possibly exonerating them from crimes.

According to the Office of Justice Programs, 28 states and the federal government have enacted laws that authorize the collection of DNA upon arrest.

Chapman’s amendment was defeated on a voice vote and the committee substitute for SB 53 passed through the committee on a voice vote with that it be reported to the full Senate with the recommendation that it do pass.

The bill will first go to the Senate Finance Committee.

To view the bill in its entirety, please click here.