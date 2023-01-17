ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Woman acquitted after 2 children shot at her Dearborn home daycare

(WXYZ) — Samantha Eubanks, the woman who operated an unlicensed Dearborn home daycare with her husband, was recently acquitted of child abuse and gun charges after two children were shot at the home back in 2017, according to court records. The incident happened in September of 2017 when a...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Shooting victim's family outraged over suspect's release after bond lowered

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man accused of shooting and nearly killing an innocent bystander at a gas station on Detroit's west side was let out of jail. The man accused of the crime is Torrion Hudson. According to court documents, he was released on bail on Jan. 13 after Judge Larry Williams lowered his bond from $1 million to $250,000.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigating after multiple reports of 'tainted marshmallows' found in Farmington Hills neighborhood

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after neighbors reported several incidents of finding marshmallows with nails or fishing hooks in yards near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane in Farmington Hills. The incidents have reportedly been happening for about seven months. Farmington Hills police say the marshmallows have been...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois

(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police seeking suspect

(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Thrive Training Facility. Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say,...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Metro Airport sees spike in vehicle thefts in 2022

(WXYZ) — "You can't really trust your vehicle there," Brian Adams, previous owner of a 2021 Jeep Track Hawk said. "I walked into the terminal, and I even thought, 'I am going back to move it somewhere else where it's not so visible.' Had I trusted those instincts maybe it wouldn't have gotten stolen," Eric Thomas, former owner of a 2017 Jeep SRT said.
DETROIT, MI

