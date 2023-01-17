Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near Farmington Hills homes
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Farmington Hills Police Department thinks someone is trying to bait and hurt local animals. They launched an investigation after neighbors reported finding marshmallows stuffed with nails and hooks on their front lawns. "It was actually right here on this corner, one of her...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman acquitted after 2 children shot at her Dearborn home daycare
(WXYZ) — Samantha Eubanks, the woman who operated an unlicensed Dearborn home daycare with her husband, was recently acquitted of child abuse and gun charges after two children were shot at the home back in 2017, according to court records. The incident happened in September of 2017 when a...
Tv20detroit.com
Timeline details days leading up to deaths of Pontiac mother, sons found in field
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard released a timeline Wednesday detailing multiple attempts made by deputies to help Monica Latrice Cannady, 35, of Pontiac just two days before she and two of her children were found dead in a field in Pontiac. “I wanted a deeper...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen girl with mental illness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen. Catlin Caniagerria, 17, of Detroit was last seen on January 17 at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the 7700 block of Piedmont in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.
Tv20detroit.com
Warren woman worried after person with stepladder seen in backyard overnight
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren family is on edge after a person with a stepladder was seen hopping their fence at 2 a.m. Friday and lurking in their backyard. It’s unclear what the person's motive was, but the family says there’s evidence he was peeping into their daughters window.
Tv20detroit.com
Cousin suspected in Zion Foster's disappearance released early from prison
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a day Ciera Milton thought was still more than a year away. The main suspect in the disappearance of her daughter 17-year-old Zion Foster was released from prison just 10 months into a 23-month minimum sentence. “This is just not something that's acceptable —...
Tv20detroit.com
Shooting victim's family outraged over suspect's release after bond lowered
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man accused of shooting and nearly killing an innocent bystander at a gas station on Detroit's west side was let out of jail. The man accused of the crime is Torrion Hudson. According to court documents, he was released on bail on Jan. 13 after Judge Larry Williams lowered his bond from $1 million to $250,000.
Tv20detroit.com
Man accused of shooting woman in neck given GPS tether after initially being released without one
(WXYZ) — Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station is now walking free with a GPS tether following an emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning. Hudson was able to post bail on January 13 after his bond was reduced from...
Tv20detroit.com
Family believes diamond wedding rings stolen right off the finger of 92-year-old widow with Alzheimer's
MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — "She's completely vulnerable, completely at everybody's mercy," Sandy Desautels said about her 92-year-old mother who has Alzheimer's. Just over a week ago, Sandy moved her mom, Norma St. Holmes, into the Seacrest nursing home in Monroe and she said she's been delighted with the care her mother has been receiving.
Tv20detroit.com
Man suspected in Zion Foster's disappearance released early following alternative program. What is it?
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The main suspect in the disappearance of 17-year-old Zion Foster is now a free man. Police say on January 4th, 2022, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned. Police believed her cousin Jaylin Brazier, 24, was responsible for her death. Police say...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating after multiple reports of 'tainted marshmallows' found in Farmington Hills neighborhood
(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after neighbors reported several incidents of finding marshmallows with nails or fishing hooks in yards near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane in Farmington Hills. The incidents have reportedly been happening for about seven months. Farmington Hills police say the marshmallows have been...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois
(WXYZ) — An 18-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore has been taken into custody in Illinois. FBI Springfield tweeted that the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Edwards Friday afternoon. Local officials were searching for Edwards of Macomb Township after a report of...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit police departments join forces to crack down on alleged crime ring of Ulta thieves
(WXYZ) — A country-wide problem is making its way to Michigan. Thieves have been ransacking Ulta beauty stores across the country stealing thousands of dollars worth of products in minutes. Police across metro Detroit are now joining forces to crack down on the alleged crime ring in Michigan. “In...
Tv20detroit.com
Woman found dead inside vehicle in Pittsfield Township; police seeking suspect
(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Charter Township police say they are investigating after a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Thrive Training Facility. Police say they responded to a suspected shooting around 9:10 a.m. before making the discovery. The vehicle, police say,...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded. “I think it is a bad move,” said John Lott, a motorcyclist and concerned citizen....
Tv20detroit.com
New Detroit Healing Center offers grieving programs to help with mental health challenges after loss
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Under the roof of one of the most traditional institutions, this alternative scene on this evening, instead of standing up, people are laying down. The ring of church bells replaced by the tones of singing bowls. Shawna Lockhart is a Sound Healer helping the grieving unlock...
Tv20detroit.com
'It's the silence': Members lose money after local fitness centers abruptly close
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Members of AKT fitness in Royal Oak are trying recover hundreds of dollars they lost when the location closed unexpectedly. It happened just before the new year and many are still waiting on an explanation. "Thursday morning, I was there for a class and...
Tv20detroit.com
41-year-old Warren woman killed while walking on I-75 in Monroe County; police searching for answers in case
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help after a woman was struck and killed on northbound I-75 near Mile Marker 8 on January 11 in Monroe County. Police say the driver of an SUV hit the 41-year-old around 9:48 p.m.; the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Metro Airport sees spike in vehicle thefts in 2022
(WXYZ) — "You can't really trust your vehicle there," Brian Adams, previous owner of a 2021 Jeep Track Hawk said. "I walked into the terminal, and I even thought, 'I am going back to move it somewhere else where it's not so visible.' Had I trusted those instincts maybe it wouldn't have gotten stolen," Eric Thomas, former owner of a 2017 Jeep SRT said.
Tv20detroit.com
I-696 reopens at Bermuda Street, Woodward Avenue after hourslong closure
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — I-696 reopened Wednesday night after being closed for more than five hours due to a downed power line in Oakland County. Both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-696 near Bermuda Street and Woodward Avenue closed for a downed power line across the freeway, officials said.
Comments / 0