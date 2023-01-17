Disabled flag football league forming in Tallahassee

A legally blind man is working to get a flag football league started that accommodates people with disabilities. David Bailey love sports and football. He created a similar league in Daytona, and now he wants to do the same in Tallahassee.

He hopes by starting this league, it will give people with disabilities a space where they can build friendships and feel comfortable. Also he wants people involved to feel like they're apart of something bigger than themselves.

"You know I could put on a Florida State jersey and feel like a Florida State player for a little while and just lose myself out of reality. That's what this is all about," Bailey said. "We want everyone to come out if they've got a dream, or something they just want to do, to get away from life for awhile."

If you'd like to join the league or make a donation to help with the cost of supplies, you can contact David Bailey on Facebook . He's hoping to have the league up and running by February 4th.