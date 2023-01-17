Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
kpic
Kitchen volunteers needed for Roseburg Senior Center and Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center is asking for volunteers to help prepare and serve meals for homeless guests when the warming center is offered and on an on-going basis to bring back senior buffets each week from Mondays through Saturdays. The senior center is currently only able...
kpic
Roseburg Forest Products welcomes new board director
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Roseburg Forest Products welcomed Cory Boydston, the former Chief Financial Officer of Ashton Woods Homes, to the company’s Board of Directors. She replaces former board member Judith Johansen, who retired from the Roseburg board in 2022 after several years of service. “Cory brings deep experience...
kpic
WOW Hall survivor moving forward: 'You've got to still live life'
EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
kpic
Reser Stadium renovations are on track to finish up in June
After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
kpic
First Dungeness crab catch of the season
EUGENE, Ore. — Commercial crabbing season has officially begun in Eugene, as the first shipment of Dungeness crab arrived at the Fisherman's Market Tuesday night. Normally the season starts in December, but this year it was delayed until January 15. “This is as late as its ever opened. There...
kpic
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
kpic
OSU student travels to Antarctica in quest to find world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
kpic
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
kpic
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
kpic
Interested in direct farm marketing? A workshop in Roseburg can help
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon State University Extension Service Small Farms Program welcomes farmers and producers to attend the Farm Direct Marketing Workshop on Tuesday, February 21st. The workshop will take place between 6-8 p.m. at the OSU Extension office located at 1134 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg. During...
kpic
How do you control weeds like 'roughstalk bluegrass'?
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County prides itself on being the “grass seed capital of the world”, but not every grass is a good grass. In fact, certain grasses are considered weeds, OSU Extension crop specialist Christy Tanner told Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning.
kpic
Two Safeties Returning to Oregon
Oregon has a pair of experienced players in the secondary returning for next season. Safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens the 4th have announced they are coming back for their 5th and 6th seasons respectively. The two played in all 13 games this past season for the Ducks, combining for...
kpic
City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.
EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
kpic
Oregon & Oregon State's 2023 college football schedule released, battle for Oregon 11/24
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pac-12 Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all member schools. Oregon and Oregon State both have marquis matchups throughout the season and will end with the Oregon State Beavers headed to Eugene to play Oregon. Oregon State will unveil the new look Reser...
kpic
Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
kpic
Applications open for vacant Reedsport City Council position
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is accepting applications to fill a vacant City Council position. The appointee's term of office will begin at time of appointment and expire on December 31, 2024. At the general election in November 2024, the position will be open for election for a new four-year term.
kpic
Must win rivalry game
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The rivalry is back on as Oregon travels Oregon State Friday night for their second match-up of the season. The Ducks took game one on their floor back in December with a tough fought comeback in the 4th quarter. But as the location switches to Gill...
kpic
Former Portland Police Chief sworn as Springfield's Deputy Chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday afternoon, the Springfield Police Department swore in three new members Tuesday and promoted a fourth. Officers Amy Nelson and Dylan Korth were sworn in as the newest officers of the SPD, with Korth coming to Springfield from Eureka County in Nevada. Officer Kyle Potter was...
kpic
Volunteers needed to open warming shelter in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Volunteers are being sought from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22, to help open the Roseburg Warming Center and offer overnight shelter to unhoused people, the City of Roseburg reported in a news release. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. with 60 cots available for guests...
kpic
Police: Suspect identified, charged in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday, January 18. 53-year-old William Elliott Saffery of Roseburg is lodged at the Douglas County Jail, the police department said in a news release. Saffery is charged with:. Assault in the...
Comments / 0