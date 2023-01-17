ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Roseburg Forest Products welcomes new board director

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Roseburg Forest Products welcomed Cory Boydston, the former Chief Financial Officer of Ashton Woods Homes, to the company’s Board of Directors. She replaces former board member Judith Johansen, who retired from the Roseburg board in 2022 after several years of service. “Cory brings deep experience...
ROSEBURG, OR
WOW Hall survivor moving forward: 'You've got to still live life'

EUGENE, Ore. — Aaleigha Tynan has a scar. "It just was the wrong place, wrong time thing for me." She still attends physical therapy and still can't remember the exact sequence of events from that night. "Maybe if I had stayed inside three more minutes, it wouldn't have happened...
EUGENE, OR
Reser Stadium renovations are on track to finish up in June

After months of waiting, Reser’s west side finally has its new roof. "The last time I was here in Reser Stadium, Oregon State completed a monumental comeback over Oregon. But they had to pick up their biggest win of the season in front of only half a crowd. Well now, the dream of completing Reser Stadium is almost finished. So, let's go ahead and throw on these hard hats once again and see some of the progress that's been made."
CORVALLIS, OR
First Dungeness crab catch of the season

EUGENE, Ore. — Commercial crabbing season has officially begun in Eugene, as the first shipment of Dungeness crab arrived at the Fisherman's Market Tuesday night. Normally the season starts in December, but this year it was delayed until January 15. “This is as late as its ever opened. There...
EUGENE, OR
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
CORVALLIS, OR
Audit reveals Measure 110 effectiveness is unknown

“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
OREGON STATE
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
CORVALLIS, OR
Interested in direct farm marketing? A workshop in Roseburg can help

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon State University Extension Service Small Farms Program welcomes farmers and producers to attend the Farm Direct Marketing Workshop on Tuesday, February 21st. The workshop will take place between 6-8 p.m. at the OSU Extension office located at 1134 SE Douglas Avenue in Roseburg. During...
ROSEBURG, OR
How do you control weeds like 'roughstalk bluegrass'?

ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County prides itself on being the “grass seed capital of the world”, but not every grass is a good grass. In fact, certain grasses are considered weeds, OSU Extension crop specialist Christy Tanner told Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker and Sherrie Sprenger Tuesday morning.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Two Safeties Returning to Oregon

Oregon has a pair of experienced players in the secondary returning for next season. Safeties Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens the 4th have announced they are coming back for their 5th and 6th seasons respectively. The two played in all 13 games this past season for the Ducks, combining for...
EUGENE, OR
City of Eugene, EWEB on proposed sale of riverfront property.

EUGENE, Ore. — Following joint press releases Tuesday night, both the City of Eugene, and the Eugene Water and Electric Board have announced negotiations over the future of EWEB's riverfront property. The process for selling the former EWEB headquarters building began in February of 2022, when the utility company...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene to negotiate with EWEB for acquisition of riverfront property

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is moving into exclusive negotiations with EWEB to purchase its riverfront property, in what could lead to the re-establishment of a city hall right on the Willamette River. The Eugene Water and Electric Board has been accepting proposals for the property for...
EUGENE, OR
Applications open for vacant Reedsport City Council position

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is accepting applications to fill a vacant City Council position. The appointee's term of office will begin at time of appointment and expire on December 31, 2024. At the general election in November 2024, the position will be open for election for a new four-year term.
REEDSPORT, OR
Must win rivalry game

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The rivalry is back on as Oregon travels Oregon State Friday night for their second match-up of the season. The Ducks took game one on their floor back in December with a tough fought comeback in the 4th quarter. But as the location switches to Gill...
CORVALLIS, OR
Former Portland Police Chief sworn as Springfield's Deputy Chief

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday afternoon, the Springfield Police Department swore in three new members Tuesday and promoted a fourth. Officers Amy Nelson and Dylan Korth were sworn in as the newest officers of the SPD, with Korth coming to Springfield from Eureka County in Nevada. Officer Kyle Potter was...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Volunteers needed to open warming shelter in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Volunteers are being sought from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22, to help open the Roseburg Warming Center and offer overnight shelter to unhoused people, the City of Roseburg reported in a news release. Check-in begins at 6 p.m. with 60 cots available for guests...
ROSEBURG, OR
Police: Suspect identified, charged in Roseburg shooting

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday, January 18. 53-year-old William Elliott Saffery of Roseburg is lodged at the Douglas County Jail, the police department said in a news release. Saffery is charged with:. Assault in the...
ROSEBURG, OR

