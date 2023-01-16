ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztecs wide receivers coach Hunkie Cooper dismissed

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

San Diego State wide receivers coach Hunkie Cooper has been dismissed by SDSU head coach Brady Hoke, the Union-Tribune has learned.

Cooper, who was going into his ninth season with the program, was informed of the decision on Monday morning when coaches returned following two weeks out of the office.

“I gave my all for eight years,” Cooper said when contacted Monday afternoon. “A leader has to pick his team. He wanted to go in a different direction, and I respect it.”

An SDSU spokesman said Cooper is no longer a member of the coaching staff, but added there would be no further comment from Hoke at this time.

While the reasons behind the decision have not yet been made public, one thing the move does is open a spot on the staff for Hoke to hire a new offensive coordinator if he wishes.

Running backs coach Jeff Horton became the interim OC in midseason when Jeff Hecklinski was dismissed. Horton said at the time he was filling the role only for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Cooper came to SDSU in 2015 following six seasons as head coach at Las Vegas’ Canyon Springs High School. His engaging personality resonated with those in the receivers' room and extended to other position groups. Cooper made it a point to mentor players in life as well as football.

“I just want to see these kids do well and this university do well because it’s a great place to develop men,” said Cooper, a UNLV graduate and Arena Football League Hall of Famer. “It’s a great game and I’ve always tried to give these young men that play this game what the game gave me.

“With that being said, I wish them nothing but the best of luck and nothing but success. I’ll move on. You don’t ever change what you do or who you are; you change where you do it.”

Cooper was among the coaches retained by Hoke when he took over for Rocky Long three years ago.

“He gave me an opportunity to be part of his staff and now he’s going in a different direction,” Cooper said of Hoke. “As a man, all you can do is respect it.

“I know my body of work. I know the value that I bring to the game and young men. I’ll land in a good place and I’ll continue to do what I’ve done.”

Cooper was at times critical of Hecklinski, though it was not readily apparent to most observers of the team. There are some around the program who believe Cooper's dismissal could have been in part due to this criticism of Hecklinski, a longtime assistant and good friend of Hoke.

Cooper would not comment in that regard.

“Like I said, this place has been great to me. ... I’ve been blessed to be around good people," Cooper said. “What he told me was he’s going in a different direction, that’s what I have to believe.”

SDSU featured a run-dominated offense throughout Cooper’s time with the program, though he was able to make his mark.

“When we were a run team, I had physical blockers,” Cooper said. “With one-on-one matchups, I had guys that could go win.

“Every other year that I’ve been here, I’ve developed a walk-on who could earn a scholarship.

“I graduated six players in May and graduated three in December.

“When it comes to doing the things that I was supposed to do and hired to do, in my evaluation, I have to say I reached the goals that were set in place for me.”

SDSU will be challenged to replaced its top two receivers — Jesse Matthews and Tyrell Shavers — who came into their own under Cooper’s guidance.

Among the returners is Mekhi Shaw, who during the 2022 season became SDSU’s fourth walk-on receiver in seven years to be given a scholarship, joining Curtis Anderson (2016), Matthews (2019) and B.J. Busbee (2021).

“I think one thing that is pretty notable about that is we’ve all had the same coach, and it’s Coach Cooper,” Matthews said during a press conference late in the 2022 season. “I think it speaks a lot to his development of young men and what he’s been able to do with us young receivers who have been walk-ons.

“I just want to give him his flowers and his roses for what he’s done for not only me but all the receivers in the room.

“How he develops young men and football players is very special and something that should not only be noticed but celebrated. He’s a great coach.”

Cooper said Monday he "gave everything I could to those kids and that university."

"That’s what happens in this profession," he said. "Sometimes you need new life. We did that before. When I first came in, I was new life, and we had success. That’s a part of it.”

Some current and former SDSU players commented on Twitter after the news broke.

Former linebacker Kyava Tezino: "Not my dawg man!"

Former defensive back Tariq Thompson: "Huge loss. smh (shake my head)."

Former defensive back Darren Hall: "Will not and cannot get behind this. One of the realest (people) I've met. Great man, mentor and coach. Doesn't make sense."

Added current wide receiver Hassan Mahasin: "Crazy," followed by a broken heart emoji.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

