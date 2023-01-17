ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search continues for elderly central Nebraska couple as family, police worry

By Aaron Hegarty
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
Bob and Veda Proctor's family first began to worry Friday night.

One of their three children, Victor, visited their Aurora home in central Nebraska Friday evening around 6 p.m., hoping to find them, Victor Proctor says. But no one was home. He says that's not normal.

"I went to their house Saturday morning because they weren't there Friday night when I stopped by," Victor said. "My mom normally always makes sure she's home before the sun goes down, because she doesn't like driving in the dark."

Bob, 89, and Veda, 92, were last spotted at around 2 p.m. in the Aurora town square Friday, law enforcement and family told 3 News Now Monday. Bob has dementia and needs blood pressure medication. Veda has been caring for him, Victor said.

Victor estimates 50 "amazing" volunteers have been driving around looking for his parents. Their full names are Robert and Loveda, but the family says they go by Bob and Veda.

The Aurora Police Department is leading the investigation. Searches are being conducted in the air, and they are working to confirm potential sightings, the police chief said.

Bob and Veda are believed to be traveling in a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with a Nebraska U.S. Navy Honor license plate, with license number 1030, with a Navy Seabee sticker on the back window. Victor says the front bumper is damaged.

The couple has been together for about 70 years and has eight grandchildren and more great-grandchildren, their son says.

"They've always been great at keeping our family always together," Victor said.

He and his brothers, Steve and Joe, live in Aurora like their parents.

Victor says Saturday morning it didn't look like anyone had been at the couple's home overnight. He checked local stores they where might be, then reported his parents missing.

Victor was thankful for the Aurora Police Department's work and the community's help. He said some volunteers are driving around on country roads looking for the Proctors.

"Some of the officers have let me know they're having a hard time sleeping at night, thinking about this and trying to figure this out," he said. "We just need to get to the end, find my mom and dad, and bring them back home safely."

Bob is a Navy veteran, and fought in Vietnam, Victor said. He said he recently found paperwork in the home awarding Bob for driving a flaming tanker away from a building after a mortar hit it, saving lives.

The Aurora Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at (402) 694-5815.

"We really don't know ... what location they could possibly be in," said granddaughter Laci Fleming. "Any information helps."

