Effective: 2023-01-20 16:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Southern Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 3 HOURS AGO