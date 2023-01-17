Read full article on original website
WOWT
Roughly $225,000 in damage done to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says the cause of an accidental fire at a home in northwest Lincoln is still under investigation Friday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a house on fire around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Northwest 4th & West Belmont. Battalion...
kfornow.com
Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A fire broke out inside an unoccupied home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to endure the winter weather conditions to battle the flames. LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News fire crews were called to the home off...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
klkntv.com
Slick road causes cluster of crashes on 13th Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of crashes closed a part of 13th Street for about an hour during the Thursday morning commute. The crashes happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Lincoln Police say a slick roadway on southbound 13th Street caused...
WOWT
Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat
The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. An Omaha educator was awarded with what many call the Oscar of teaching. La Vista man arrested for parole violation.
WOWT
Car prices down 80% from last year, but availability continues to be a problem
The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. Electric vehicles shown off at Midwest International Auto Show. Electric vehicles are shown off at an auto...
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
KETV.com
Woman seriously injured after house fire Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured after a house caught fire Monday in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Crews responded to the scene near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Iowa Street around 12:45 p.m. Officials said they found the flames in the basement and extinguished them quickly. The home...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating robbery near 40th & Dodge
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving.
Omaha Man Receives 90-Day Sentence Following Crash That Leaves 35-Year-Old Mother Dead
Regina Bright‘s family and friends are outraged after an Omaha man, Jonathan McDougald, received a light sentence for the fatal crash that ultimately ended her life. According to KETV, the accident occurred in March 2022 after Bright, who was driving a Jeep Compass, tried to make a left turn at a local gas station when McDougald’s Chevy Impala, traveling at high speed, struck the 35-year-old’s vehicle. Although McDougald would be taken to Nebraska Medicine with no life-threatening injuries, Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate Wednesday morning robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the Casey’s at 40th and Dodge early this morning. At 4:41 a.m., officers found two black males wearing hooded sweatshirts had entered the store, showed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspects got away with an undetermined amount of cash and left in a white sedan.
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
WOWT
Inflation forces Omaha businesses to shut down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For five years one restaurant has opened its doors to its customers welcoming them with its infamous burritos and savory walking tacos. However, in the next couple of days, they have no choice but to fold their business. “The cost of doing business per day is...
WOWT
Omaha Public Works discusses plan to clear residential areas
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has its plan in place. 110 trucks will clear the city’s arterial streets first. City drivers will plow around the clock until those have been cleared. Getting in and out of neighborhoods, however, can prove to be a challenge, especially if you...
WOWT
$4,000 worth of fuel stolen from equipment at north Lincoln construction site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after off-road diesel was stolen from equipment at a north Lincoln construction site. Wednesday around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the land development project near Alvo Road, between 14th and 27th Streets, on a report of a fuel theft.
WOWT
Gloomy and cool Friday afternoon
The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. An Omaha educator was awarded with what many call the Oscar of teaching. La Vista man arrested for parole violation.
WOWT
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
WOWT
Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
WOWT
Omaha working to clear secondary roads
Washington County residents met at the Blair Library Thursday night to debate proposed changes to zoning regulations they say could jeopardize many small businesses. Two Omaha restaurants forced to close due to inflation. Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses. Nebraska senators debate...
