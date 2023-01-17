ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dressed in bright yellow shirts, Metroparks Toledo Trail Patrol volunteers are easy to spot as they walk the local trails. In fact, you might have spotted one or two during your time visiting a local trail. Metropark Toledo officials say they’re looking to expand the team and are now accepting volunteer applications.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs

LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Local dog warden combats overpopulation

ALLEN COUNTY — After an influx of animals in shelters during the early days of COVID-19, Allen County Dog Warden Julie Shellhammer reports the number of dogs the shelter takes in is steadying. Other than enabling pet adoptions, the county dog warden combats an overpopulation of dogs by spaying...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility

DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
TOLEDO, OH
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer celebrates 20 years in business

TOLEDO, Ohio — Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer on Adams Street in Toledo celebrated 20 years in business on Thursday. "It's been an absolute treasure to be able to have my business here on Adams in Toledo, and the people that have supported us over the last 20 years," owner Zach Leahy said.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg Fire holds CPR classes

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Fire Department wants to make sure you know proper CPR techniques. Next month, in honor of Heart Health Month, they will be teaching a class to prepare you for an emergency situation. Training includes life-saving knowledge for infants, children and adults. Each class includes a booklet, AHA HS certification and a CPR face shield.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Rosemary Apartments demolition to begin Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Rosemary Apartments, a decrepit and vacant north Toledo building with a tragic history, is set for demolition at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The approximately $350,000 project is expected to take "a number of months" according to Lucas County Land Bank President and CEO David Mann.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Toledo School for the Arts enrollment ends soon

TOLEDO, Ohio — The doors of the Toledo School for the Arts will soon be open to nearly 150 additional students, as the school's expansion continues and its new enrollment nears the end. "Our plan is to essentially increase the level from 100 to 120 for 6th, 7th and...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Rossford intersection to close for water line repair Monday

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A popular intersection in Rossford will be closed for construction work Monday. Repairs are scheduled for Glenwood Road at Elm Tree Road from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday. The road closure is for water line repairs, according to a notice from Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
ROSSFORD, OH
