Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Free dental care for kids available in northwest Ohio: Here's how to register
TOLEDO, Ohio — An annual program providing free dental care for kids in northwest Ohio is open for registration. Hundreds of appointments are available for the three-day Give Kids a Smile program. The program, hosted by members of the Toledo Dental Society, provides free dental care for children 18 years old and younger.
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
13abc.com
Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dressed in bright yellow shirts, Metroparks Toledo Trail Patrol volunteers are easy to spot as they walk the local trails. In fact, you might have spotted one or two during your time visiting a local trail. Metropark Toledo officials say they’re looking to expand the team and are now accepting volunteer applications.
13abc.com
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Local dog warden combats overpopulation
ALLEN COUNTY — After an influx of animals in shelters during the early days of COVID-19, Allen County Dog Warden Julie Shellhammer reports the number of dogs the shelter takes in is steadying. Other than enabling pet adoptions, the county dog warden combats an overpopulation of dogs by spaying...
13abc.com
DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility
DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
GO 419: Escape from zombies, puzzles and more in Trapped Toledo escape rooms
TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for a chance to escape your home for a bit, why not try to break out of an escape room?. After opening in 2014, Trapped Toledo has been at the forefront of escape room experiences in northwest Ohio. General manager Kat McFadden said...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer celebrates 20 years in business
TOLEDO, Ohio — Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer on Adams Street in Toledo celebrated 20 years in business on Thursday. "It's been an absolute treasure to be able to have my business here on Adams in Toledo, and the people that have supported us over the last 20 years," owner Zach Leahy said.
Perrysburg Fire holds CPR classes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Fire Department wants to make sure you know proper CPR techniques. Next month, in honor of Heart Health Month, they will be teaching a class to prepare you for an emergency situation. Training includes life-saving knowledge for infants, children and adults. Each class includes a booklet, AHA HS certification and a CPR face shield.
Rosemary Apartments demolition to begin Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Rosemary Apartments, a decrepit and vacant north Toledo building with a tragic history, is set for demolition at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The approximately $350,000 project is expected to take "a number of months" according to Lucas County Land Bank President and CEO David Mann.
WTOL 11 Meteorologist Ryan Wichman awarded for inclusive playground work in Wood County
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — WTOL 11 Meteorologist Ryan Wichman received the Drum Major for Peace award in Bowling Green Monday night during the city's annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Wichman was chosen for the award because of inclusivity advocacy through Wood County Plays, a nonprofit that funds...
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
Monroe Street Noodles & Company to open after delay
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage that aired on Dec. 28, 2022. Noodles & Company will open its first northwest Ohio location on Jan. 30 after a delay. The restaurant was initially slated to open on Jan. 3. It will occupy the former...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Local farmers grapple with high egg costs as avian flu kills birds
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Avian influenza is killing birds in the United States at rapid rates, hiking the prices of eggs and other chicken products at stores. Chickens can contract the disease after exposure to other wild birds. So, the coops are closed, the birds are in quarantine and chicken farmers are feeling the impact.
Toledo School for the Arts enrollment ends soon
TOLEDO, Ohio — The doors of the Toledo School for the Arts will soon be open to nearly 150 additional students, as the school's expansion continues and its new enrollment nears the end. "Our plan is to essentially increase the level from 100 to 120 for 6th, 7th and...
Rossford intersection to close for water line repair Monday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A popular intersection in Rossford will be closed for construction work Monday. Repairs are scheduled for Glenwood Road at Elm Tree Road from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday. The road closure is for water line repairs, according to a notice from Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 15