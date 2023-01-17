ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
EVERETT, WA
989kbay.com

WWU Police investigating dorm fire

A small fire led to a brief evacuation at a Western Washington University dorm building. Officials said smoke was seen coming out of the 7th floor of Buchanan Tower West around 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The fire was discovered in an outdoor stairwell and police evacuated residents from...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
FERNDALE, WA
everettpost.com

Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2

In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

