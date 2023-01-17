Read full article on original website
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend
What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
‘Most exhilarating and loud experience.’ Poll finds the best sports bar in Whatcom County
The local sports bar you voted as the best is known for its chicken wings, fried pickles, drinks and fun environment.
989kbay.com
WWU Police investigating dorm fire
A small fire led to a brief evacuation at a Western Washington University dorm building. Officials said smoke was seen coming out of the 7th floor of Buchanan Tower West around 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The fire was discovered in an outdoor stairwell and police evacuated residents from...
Is it better to rent or buy in Whatcom? New report weighs in on regional differences
The cost of housing is becoming increasingly prohibitive for many Americans.
More info released on carjacking suspect shot, killed by Lake Stevens police
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired Jan. 13, 2023. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) released more information on its investigation into the deadly Lake Stevens police shooting last week. The incident began after the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a...
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
whatcom-news.com
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
Hate crime suspected as Bellingham attacker shouts slurs at victim
Comments made by the assailant elevates assault into a hate crime, police said.
whatcom-news.com
New 911 response services in Bellingham and Whatcom County to provide social services experts
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Health Department issued a press release Wednesday, January 18th, announcing a program that will serve people described in calls to What-Comm 911 as being “in immediate or emergent crisis.” It added that a similar program is planned for unincorporated areas of Whatcom County.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
everettpost.com
Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2
In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
Bellingham man arrested for second-degree rape after a night of drinking
He remains in jail on a $25,000 appearance bond.
Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene
A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
Shocked at your Whatcom County energy bill this month? Here’s why
Whatcom County residents could be eligible for utility assistance.
Early morning fire at south Everett strip mall under investigation
EVERETT, Wash. — Fire investigators in Snohomish County are investigating an early morning fire at a strip mall in south Everett. Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a security guard called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of a building at 100th Street Southwest and Evergreen Way, according to the Everett Fire Department.
I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure
BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night. WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on...
A long-awaited brewery announces its opening in Bellingham, serving beer and tamales
The new brewery’s grand opening will feature raffles, music, beer, margaritas, tamales and more.
YMCA says staff 'followed procedure' after same-sex couple calls report to CPS discrimination
STANWOOD, Wash. — A same-sex couple in Stanwood is accusing their YMCA of discrimination after what they call a “false report” to Child Protective Services about possible child abuse. Representatives from the YMCA responded, saying they never accused anyone of abuse and their workers are mandatory reporters.
You’ll recognize the sign, but this iconic Bellingham boutique has a new owner
The shop has been open in downtown Bellingham since 2014 and will be celebrating its new owner with a special event including a sale, food and music.
This Bellingham parking lot is being converted into apartments
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with occupancy expected in 2025.
Comments / 2