2023 King Showcase in Kent: Live high school basketball updates, top storylines, highlights

The Puyallup and Kentlake boys basketball teams kicked things off at the ShoWare Center to open the 2023 King Showcase with the Vikings coming out on top, 65-44.

Puyallup boys 65, Kentlake 44

Puyallup earned its seventh win of the season with a dominant win over Kentlake in the first game of the King Showcase in Kent.

Junior guard Isaiah Sonntag shot the lights out, scoring a game-high 22 points with six 3-pointers made. Junior wing Carsen Lovett and freshman post Will Nasinec added nine and eight each, respectively.

Senior forward Cannon Wilton led the Falcons with nine points in the loss.

Rogers (Puyallup) boys 54, Mercer Island 51

Junior guard Syver Lanctot led all scorers with 14 points, but it wasn't enough for the Islanders in a close, back-and-forth game, but eventual 54-51 loss to Rogers.

Leading the Rams with 13 points was junior forward Amanna Anusiem to help complete the comeback effort by Rogers. Sophomore guard Treyshawn Weatherspoon contributed 12.

The Rams trailed for most of the game and didn't take their first lead until near the end of the fourth quarter after finally figuring out Mercer Island on both ends of the floor.

Mercer Island also got double-digit scoring efforts from senior forward Jackson Bredy with 12 points and junior forward Spencer Kornblum with 11.

Bellarmine Prep girls 49, No. 5 Eastlake 45

Photo by Vince Miller

The first basket of the game not coming until about the three-minute mark of the first quarter might have been a sign of things to come between Bellarmine Prep and Eastlake.

Both squads got off to slow starts trying to get a feel for the other, but it was the Lions who found their groove at the most crucial time in a 49-45 win over the No. 5 Wolves.

The most pivotal moment of the game came after Eastlake rattled off an 11-0 run to take a 38-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Bellarmine Prep, down by nine, didn't flinch and went on a double-digit run of its own, scoring 10 straight points to take a 41-40 lead before holding on for the victory.

The Lions got a game-high 17 points from Taylor Teeple with 11 of those coming in the final frame.

Senior Ava Schmidt and junior Sofia Aluas each scored 15 for the Wolves.

No. 1 Lynden boys 52, North Kitsap 50

North Kitsap had Lynden against the ropes in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings couldn't hang on as the Lions hit a shot at the buzzer for the 52-50 win.

Harry Davies led all scorers with 22 points for the Vikings while Coston Parcher and Brant Heppner led the Lions with 12 each.

Read the game story here and check out Vince Miller's photo gallery from the game here .

Watch Lynden forward Treyson Smiley's buzzer-beater below:

No. 2 Woodinville girls 52, No. 6 Sumner 42

Photo by Vince Miller

It was all Woodinville in a rematch of last year's girls Class 4A championship game.

Juniors Lyla Kahrimanovic and Jaecy Eggers, and senior Brooke Beresford, combined for 44 rebounds.

Read the game story here and check out Vince Miller's photo gallery here .

Tahoma boys 54, Sumner 38

Photo by Vince Miller

Junior Dalton Brown scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down eight boards as the Bears won their third straight since a loss to Jackson at the end of December.

Senior Logan McGough pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds in a game where Tahoma led by 20 at halftime.

Leading the way for the Spartans was Javion McLaughlin with 15 points.

No. 7 Kentridge boys 60, No. 1 Mount Si 55

Photo by Vince Miller

The upset of the evening came courtesy of the No. 7 Kentridge Chargers in a 60-55 win over No. 1 Mount Si.

Point guard Jalon Blackwell scored 21 points which included the game-clinching free throws near the end of the game.

Read the game story here and check out Vince Miller's photo gallery here .

Kentwood girls 47, Bethel 45

The Conquerors erased an 11-point lead from early in the third quarter, coming all the way back from 33-22 down to take a 45-41 lead with just over two minutes to play. The Bison tied it at 45 on a Moriah Sears layup with 1:43 to play.

But Jessica Ajayi made a short turnaround in the lane with 40 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner for Kentwood. Bethel had a chance at the buzzer, but Aaliyah Clemons desperation 3-pointer bounced off the right of the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Ajayi finished with a team-high 16 points and six rebounds.

– Doug Drowley