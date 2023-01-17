Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson’s Budget Proposal Includes $15 Million to Create Rural MO Hospital Hubs
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
Lawmakers file bills to hold those who contaminated St. Charles water accountable
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After the City of St. Charles shut down five of its seven wells due to contamination and bought millions of gallons of water from the City of St. Louis to fill the gap, Missouri lawmakers want to hold whoever contaminated the water accountable. On Thursday,...
kttn.com
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Senator Bill Eigel plans to cut personal property tax
Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel joins The Mark Reardon Show to discuss his plan to cut the personal property tax in Missouri in the near future!
abc17news.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
Spire customers in Missouri can expect gas bills to go up again starting Thursday
ST. LOUIS — Spire customers in Missouri should expect their monthly gas bills to go up again starting Thursday. Officials said the increase reflects estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas. This rate hike applies to both Spire East and Spire West customers across the state. Spire...
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
kbsi23.com
Calling all Missouri deer hunters!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
Proposed bill would eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Missouri
Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R) has introduced a bill that would exempt social security benefits from income sales taxes.
Mehlville School District superintendent to retire, will take the helm at education nonprofit
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Mehlville School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Gaines will retire after eight years in the position, the district announced on Friday. Gaines has accepted the position of chief executive officer of EducationPlus, a regional nonprofit service agency that serves 59 school districts throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Parson looks to temporary fix to boost Missouri teacher pay for second straight year
Missouri's governor is again proposing a one-year fix to pay teachers more in this fiscal 2024 budget. The post Parson looks to temporary fix to boost Missouri teacher pay for second straight year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
3 companies awarded $2.6M to build electric vehicle charging stations in Mo.
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three companies were awarded $2.6 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations. The three recipients include: Francis Energy in Branson, Chillicothe, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia; Universal EV LLC in Cabool and SugarFoot Convenience Store LLC in Collins. A list of 10...
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas, Missouri customers about new tactic
Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday.
UPDATE: St. Louis County girl missing for one week found safe
Police are looking for a child who went missing from her north St. Louis County home nearly one week ago.
This monthly charge is going down for Ameren Missouri customers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Ameren Missouri customers can look forward to paying a little less on a certain monthly charge starting Feb. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission on Friday approved Ameren's request to adjust the energy efficiency investment charge that appears on bills for its 1.29 million electric customers in the state.
St. Charles residents will know who contaminated their drinking water soon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — City of St. Charles residents will finally have answers soon. On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) began testing at the Elm Point Wellfield in St. Charles to get to the bottom of who contaminated their well water. “We wanna investigate where that’s coming from...
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
