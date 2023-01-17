ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

One dead, another injured in West Des Moines shooting

By Taj Simmons, Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rydkt_0kGqlGIi00

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot his girlfriend inside of a West Des Moines townhome before turning the gun on himself, according to West Des Moines Police. The woman survived, and police are investigating the crime as an attempted murder-suicide.

Police responded to the 9000 block of Copper Drive just before 4 pm on Monday. When they arrived, they discovered the man dead in front of the townhome and the injured woman inside.

The woman was shot in the head and rushed to a local hospital, according to West Des Moines Police. They say she is “receiving care for serious injuries.”

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased man or the woman who they believe survived his attack.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

