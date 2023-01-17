ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Night Forecast: Warm weather continues, storm threat Wednesday

By Carson Vickroy
 4 days ago

TONIGHT: A few clouds here and there. Low: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies and warm. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms likely. We’ll be on the look out for damaging winds of 60-70 mph. The best risk of severe weather will be in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 61. High: 73. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and much cooler. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with another front moving through the area. The front will bring some showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 44. High: 57. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some cooler temperatures. Low: 42. High: 54. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 40. High: 61. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

