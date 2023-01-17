ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nisswa, MN

KIMT

1 injured in rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 63-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 9:25 a.m. at milepost 224 in the westbound lane of I-90. The man, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, was pulling a trailer when it left the roadway...
WAUPACA, WI
mygateway.news

Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley dies in rollover crash

TOWN OF CADY, WI – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:38 p.m. on January 15, 2023, of a vehicle that had crashed on State Highway (STH) 29, near the intersection of U.S. Highway (USH) 128 in Cady Township, Wisconsin, approximately two miles northeast of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
CBS Minnesota

Missing Aitkin County woman found dead near Big Pine Lake

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they found the body of a missing Aitkin County woman last Friday near Big Pine Lake.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help finding Anne Wyatt, 55, on Jan. 5 after her car, dog and phone were found abandoned.Investigators say they do not believe Wyatt's death was the result of foul play.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

One Person Hospitalized Following Wadena House Fire

One person has been hospitalized following an early morning fire in Wadena today. The fire was reported at 12:56 a.m. at a house on the 400 block of 3rd Street SW in Wadena, and responders were met with heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene. Fire personnel succeeded in...
WADENA, MN
979weve.com

Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man dies while snorkeling in the Virgin Islands, incident under investigation

(WFRV) – A 78-year-old man from Wisconsin drowned while snorkeling with his wife and son in the Virgin Islands. According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, on January 18 around 11:30 a.m., detectives were notified of a possible drowning that happened on Maho Bay. Authorities say that a man, his wife and his son went to Maho Bay to snorkel on a charter vessel.
WISCONSIN STATE
740thefan.com

Four suspects identified in shooting in central Minnesota

MILACA, Minn. – Charges are expected against four people in a weekend standoff in Mille Lacs County. Sheriff Kevin Burton said the incident started Saturday night when a deputy went to serve civil papers. Burton says a few minutes later, the deputy looked into a window and saw a man pointing a gun at him with a laser sight. The man who pointed the gun eventually came out of the house and surrendered.
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Center Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.
CASS LAKE, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Wisconsin

Based in the Midwest, Wisconsin experiences exceptionally harsh and unforgiving winters, often accompanied by unrelenting snow and rain. Unfortunately, Wisconsin winters are also unpredictable. It’s not uncommon for the weather to turn quickly from balmy to freezing overnight or for snow to fall halfway through spring. As the 7th...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Wisconsin Woman Gets Trapped and Dies in Burning SUV with Locked Doors

A 73-year-old Wisconsin woman recently died after her SUV's electric system malfunctions and the doors wouldn't unlock, trapping her inside the burning car. This story is the stuff driving nightmares are made of. On December 9, 2022, Mary Frahm of McFarland, Wisconsin was driving along Highway AB in the town...
DUNN, WI
lptv.org

Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care Providing Donations to 2 New Non-Profits

Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care gathered at The Woods in Brainerd this week for a fun way to give back to area non-profits. The group of over 100 women who care about helping the community have met regularly for over a year now to raise money for non-profits, and on Monday they voted for Soulful Horse in Pequot Lakes and the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd to each receive 50% of the $21,000 raised throughout the night.
BRAINERD, MN
WDIO-TV

St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23

The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
SAINT PAUL, MN

