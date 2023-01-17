Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care gathered at The Woods in Brainerd this week for a fun way to give back to area non-profits. The group of over 100 women who care about helping the community have met regularly for over a year now to raise money for non-profits, and on Monday they voted for Soulful Horse in Pequot Lakes and the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd to each receive 50% of the $21,000 raised throughout the night.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO