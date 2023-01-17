Traffic in North Port had to be temporarily rerouted Tuesday afternoon after a man tried to pawn a World War I-era explosive. According to the North Port Police Department, the man entered a pawn shop in the US-41 and Eager Avenue area and attempted to sell what turned out to be a never-fired anti-ship personnel round from WWI. When the store owner told him it could be dangerous, he called NPPD.

