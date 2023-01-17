Read full article on original website
Collier County woman suspected of DUI crash that hospitalized passenger
A Collier County woman was arrested on Thursday after deputies say she was found responsible for a DUI crash on I-75 that hospitalized her passenger the day before Hurricane Ian made landfall. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Higgins, 26, was arrested after an investigation that began with...
Traffic Alerts: January 18
An overturned truck lost its payload on I-75 near mile marker 148 in Charlotte County. All southbound lanes are closed. Seek alternate route. Crash causes roadblock in left lane on I-75 southbound at mile marker 136 in Fort Myers. Expect delays.
Construction happening on the Caloosahatchee Bridge
Construction will be happening from the south end of the Caloosahatchee Bridge to Park Avenue. The construction will begin this Sunday night Jan. 22 at 8:00 p.m.
Suspicious package at LCSO headquarters cleared by Hazmat Unit deemed safe
The South Trail Fire Department is responding to a suspicious package at the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Fort Myers
Lehigh Acres man dead, two seriously injured in Hendry County crash
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man died and two people from LaBelle are seriously injured after a chain-reaction crash on State Road 80 in Hendry County Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pickup truck, driven by a 27-year-old woman from LaBelle, rear-ended another pickup truck...
1 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes into tree in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — One person was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a tree along Seagate Dr. near Myra Janco Daniels Blvd. in Naples. According to authorities, the crash happened around 2:26 PM. The person, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital with serious...
Suspicious envelope with powdery substance at LCSO headquarters deemed safe
On Friday, a suspicious envelope was found at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the South Trail Fire Department was on the scene to investigate. South Trail Fire says a powdery substance was gathered by hazmat teams and tested. The powder turned out to be...
17-year-old boy seriously injured in Lehigh Acres ATV crash
A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after his ATV was rear-ended early Thursday morning on Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teenager was driving his ATV east on Sunshine Boulevard North around 12:15 a.m., ahead of a car driven by a 17-year-old girl from Lehigh Acres. The car rear-ended the ATV, whose driver was not wearing a helmet.
Fire sparks at strip mall in Cape Coral
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Cape Coral Fire Department sent ten trucks to a structure fire at the Cedeño Plaza on Del Prado Boulevard North. Crews saw smoke coming from the roof towards the back of the plaza, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The fire was put...
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued Thursday evening for areas along Cleveland Ave, Hoople Street and Victoria Ave. According to city officials, a contractor hit a 2-inch line at Crawford Street. Visit here for a full list of addresses impacted. No further details are...
Fire damages Mederia Lane home of Estero couple rebuilding after Ian
On Wednesday morning, a fire caused serious damage to the home of a couple in the middle of post-Ian renovations on Mederia Lane in Estero. Estero Fire Rescue, the San Carlos Park Fire Department and Lee County EMS responded to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. The entire house suffered major damage, especially the roof.
Punta Gorda man arrested for leaving the scene of crash
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 87-year-old Punta Gorda driver is in custody after allegedly injuring a motorcyclist Monday afternoon and fleeing the scene of the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Toyota Camry was traveling east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue at about 5:45 p.m....
Dump trucks dangerously continue cutting through Cape Coral neighborhood
In March of 2022, WINK News talked about dump trucks cutting through local neighborhoods with narrow roads, and in 2023, dump trucks are still a problem in a North West Cape Coral neighborhood. The community filed complaints and even went to the mayor’s office to try and change it.
Lehigh Acres man killed in Hendry County crash
A multi-vehicle crash has closed both eastbound lanes on SR-80 and Palm Beach Blvd E before Fort Denaud Rd in Hendry County
Traffic stop leads to homicide warrant arrest in Punta Gorda
Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers initiated a traffic stop in Punta Gorda that led to an arrest on a homicide warrant from 2016.
North Port man tries pawning WWI explosive, gets traffic rerouted
Traffic in North Port had to be temporarily rerouted Tuesday afternoon after a man tried to pawn a World War I-era explosive. According to the North Port Police Department, the man entered a pawn shop in the US-41 and Eager Avenue area and attempted to sell what turned out to be a never-fired anti-ship personnel round from WWI. When the store owner told him it could be dangerous, he called NPPD.
Authorities searching for missing Fort Myers child
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Edilsy Roca was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022. She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
Driver and passenger both flee on foot from car fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
Developing - Driver and passenger have both fled on foot from a pickup truck fire on I-75 in Bonita Springs
Authorities warn “menace to society” may be hiding out in Southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Alfonzo Churchwell, 72, has been a cocaine and heroin dealer since the early 1990’s. He’s been on Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers’ 10 most wanted list since last fall. The U.S. Marshalls are looking for Churchwell regarding local and federal drug and weapons charges.
Temporary repairs underway for West Winterberry Bridge; new bridge planned
Structural damage shut down the West Winterberry Bridge on Wednesday, making getting around much more difficult. This bridge has served the people of Marco Island well since the 1960s. Engineers say its time is up. There will be one last temporary repair, then crews will tear the bridge down and...
