Bonita Springs, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Collier County woman suspected of DUI crash that hospitalized passenger

A Collier County woman was arrested on Thursday after deputies say she was found responsible for a DUI crash on I-75 that hospitalized her passenger the day before Hurricane Ian made landfall. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Higgins, 26, was arrested after an investigation that began with...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: January 18

An overturned truck lost its payload on I-75 near mile marker 148 in Charlotte County. All southbound lanes are closed. Seek alternate route. Crash causes roadblock in left lane on I-75 southbound at mile marker 136 in Fort Myers. Expect delays.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old boy seriously injured in Lehigh Acres ATV crash

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after his ATV was rear-ended early Thursday morning on Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teenager was driving his ATV east on Sunshine Boulevard North around 12:15 a.m., ahead of a car driven by a 17-year-old girl from Lehigh Acres. The car rear-ended the ATV, whose driver was not wearing a helmet.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fire sparks at strip mall in Cape Coral

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Cape Coral Fire Department sent ten trucks to a structure fire at the Cedeño Plaza on Del Prado Boulevard North. Crews saw smoke coming from the roof towards the back of the plaza, according to the Cape Coral Fire Department. The fire was put...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued Thursday evening for areas along Cleveland Ave, Hoople Street and Victoria Ave. According to city officials, a contractor hit a 2-inch line at Crawford Street. Visit here for a full list of addresses impacted. No further details are...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire damages Mederia Lane home of Estero couple rebuilding after Ian

On Wednesday morning, a fire caused serious damage to the home of a couple in the middle of post-Ian renovations on Mederia Lane in Estero. Estero Fire Rescue, the San Carlos Park Fire Department and Lee County EMS responded to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. The entire house suffered major damage, especially the roof.
ESTERO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Punta Gorda man arrested for leaving the scene of crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 87-year-old Punta Gorda driver is in custody after allegedly injuring a motorcyclist Monday afternoon and fleeing the scene of the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Toyota Camry was traveling east on Riverside Drive, approaching Glenholm Avenue at about 5:45 p.m....
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Port man tries pawning WWI explosive, gets traffic rerouted

Traffic in North Port had to be temporarily rerouted Tuesday afternoon after a man tried to pawn a World War I-era explosive. According to the North Port Police Department, the man entered a pawn shop in the US-41 and Eager Avenue area and attempted to sell what turned out to be a never-fired anti-ship personnel round from WWI. When the store owner told him it could be dangerous, he called NPPD.
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities searching for missing Fort Myers child

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Edilsy Roca was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022. She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Temporary repairs underway for West Winterberry Bridge; new bridge planned

Structural damage shut down the West Winterberry Bridge on Wednesday, making getting around much more difficult. This bridge has served the people of Marco Island well since the 1960s. Engineers say its time is up. There will be one last temporary repair, then crews will tear the bridge down and...

