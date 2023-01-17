Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Thanks to city, county school boards
As lifestyles columnist Susie Malone pointed out in her column in the 1-11 Franklin County Times, January is a month of many special observances. As it happens, most months of the year offer a multitude of opportunities to shine the spotlight on special groups or causes. There’s one in particular that comes around each January to which we’d like to give special attention this week.
Franklin County Times
Martin Luther King commemorative march takes place in downtown Russellville
The Franklin County Branch of the nonprofit Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Committee held the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration March in Russellville this year, Jan. 16. “This event is wonderful,” noted Annie Pearl Minor, vice president of the Lauderdale County chapter of the Alabama Democratic Conference. “We got...
cenlanow.com
Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade. Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”. Many people considered Vicky White to be...
Covenant Christian School Headmaster placed on leave following ‘terroristic threat’ allegedly made by student
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
WAFF
Attorney speaks on legal repercussions two students found with guns may face
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park. Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur. Updated:...
WAAY-TV
Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences
Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
cenlanow.com
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
Cullman City Schools announces teachers of the year
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools is pleased to announce its elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2023-2024. This year’s honored educators are Cullman City Primary School first grade teacher Amanda Stidham, and seventh grade Cullman Middle School English teacher Katie McGee. The two teachers will now be in consideration for the District 6 Teacher of the Year and potentially even finalists for state-level Teacher of the Year, an award that will be announced later this spring. “We are fortunate to have so many great educators in our system. Mrs. Stidham and Mrs. McGee are extraordinary educators who will represent us well,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “The Cullman City School System is one of the best in Alabama. To be selected as the Teacher of the Year in one of the best systems in Alabama means they are among the best in our state. Congratulations to both of them.”
Man accused of shooting Double Springs police officer dies in jail, cause of death unreleased
A man jailed after being charged in the shooting of a Double Springs police officer earlier this week has died. Jeffrey Lee Adair, 48, died Friday morning at the Winston County Jail, the coroner’s office confirmed. Authorities have not said how Adair died. Efforts to reach the Winston County...
Alabama mother of overdose victim files wrongful death lawsuit against oncologist, Walgreens
A North Alabama oncologist is at the center of a recently filed wrongful death lawsuit tied to alleged conduct that led to his medical license being stripped.
wvtm13.com
Dora man wanted in fatal shooting on Graben Hill Road in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.:. The Walker County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) announced warrants were issued for two people in relation to this fatal shooting. The WCSO says Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora, is wanted for Capital Murder and Assault in relation to the shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton.
Investigation underway after shots fired at officers in Double Springs
Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into a shooting involving the Double Springs Police Department, the agency announced Wednesday.
mynwapaper.com
Suspect in Tuesday's officer shooting and standoff identified
Jeffery Lee Adair, 48, with an address listed of 301 Old Union Road, Haleyville, surrendered to authorities around 10 p.m., three hours after the initial standoff began, according to law enforcement agencies on the scene. The situation resulted in Highway 278 in the area of Blake Drive being covered with...
Walker County shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; search underway for 2 suspects including juvenile
An early-morning shooting in Walker County left one person dead and two others injured, and authorities are now searching for two suspects. The shooting happened about 5 a.m. on Hill Drive in Quinton near the line of Walker and Jefferson counties. Charges indicate it took place during a robbery. The...
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Walker County shooting
An active shooting investigation is currently underway in Walker County.
alreporter.com
Three additional deaths in state correctional facilities confirmed this month
Two incarcerated men at Limestone County Correctional Facility, and another incarcerated man at St. Clair County Correctional Facility, have been confirmed dead this month, according to statements from the Alabama Department of Corrections obtained by APR. With these latest deaths, at least six individuals have died within the state correctional...
wcbi.com
Investigators confirm identity of man killed in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we first told you about last week. Agents with the Alabama law enforcement agency have confirmed the name of the man shot and killed during a pursuit Friday morning in Vernon. According to a press release, 24-year-old...
WAAY-TV
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
WAAY-TV
Man found shot in Somerville; Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigating
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Somerville. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a scene in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road about 8 p.m. Wednesday. There, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The public is advised to use caution in...
WAFF
Mental health resources available to Lauderdale County residents in need
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Florence and Muscle Shoals residents are shocked and saddened by two recent, very public acts of self-harm. Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton is speaking out about the increased number of people committing acts of self-harm in the area. “Over the past couple of weeks, we...
