ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Times

Thanks to city, county school boards

As lifestyles columnist Susie Malone pointed out in her column in the 1-11 Franklin County Times, January is a month of many special observances. As it happens, most months of the year offer a multitude of opportunities to shine the spotlight on special groups or causes. There’s one in particular that comes around each January to which we’d like to give special attention this week.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Martin Luther King commemorative march takes place in downtown Russellville

The Franklin County Branch of the nonprofit Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Committee held the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration March in Russellville this year, Jan. 16. “This event is wonderful,” noted Annie Pearl Minor, vice president of the Lauderdale County chapter of the Alabama Democratic Conference. “We got...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
cenlanow.com

Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade. Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”. Many people considered Vicky White to be...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Attorney speaks on legal repercussions two students found with guns may face

Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park. Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur. Updated:...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences

Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools announces teachers of the year

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools is pleased to announce its elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2023-2024. This year’s honored educators are Cullman City Primary School first grade teacher Amanda Stidham, and seventh grade Cullman Middle School English teacher Katie McGee. The two teachers will now be in consideration for the District 6 Teacher of the Year and potentially even finalists for state-level Teacher of the Year, an award that will be announced later this spring. “We are fortunate to have so many great educators in our system. Mrs. Stidham and Mrs. McGee are extraordinary educators who will represent us well,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “The Cullman City School System is one of the best in Alabama. To be selected as the Teacher of the Year in one of the best systems in Alabama means they are among the best in our state. Congratulations to both of them.”
CULLMAN, AL
mynwapaper.com

Suspect in Tuesday's officer shooting and standoff identified

Jeffery Lee Adair, 48, with an address listed of 301 Old Union Road, Haleyville, surrendered to authorities around 10 p.m., three hours after the initial standoff began, according to law enforcement agencies on the scene. The situation resulted in Highway 278 in the area of Blake Drive being covered with...
HALEYVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy