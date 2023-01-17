Read full article on original website
MSUM honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy on social responsibility
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – One day after the national holiday, Minnesota State University Moorhead commemorates the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. The university held an event focused on social responsibility titled “More than a Dream.” It included a reception, invocation, African American spirituals and civil rights music. There was also a panel discussion on social responsibility.
Snow & ice sculpture based on children’s book on display in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There are eight ice sculptures and one made out of snow at West Fargo’s POW/MIA Plaza. The art is made by Jay Ray, Mike Nelson and Josh Zeis. Each ice sculpture is from five blocks of ice weighing 300 pounds each. They were made at the plaza and took 10 hours each to complete. The snow sculpture took 100 hours to finish.
Fargo organization worried about how ND House bills affect LGBTQ+ community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo organization is worried about how several bills in the North Dakota legislature will affect the LGBTQ community. “I just know North Dakota is better than what these bills make North Dakota look like,” Project RAI Member Kristin Nelson said. Co-founders of Project...
Veterans invited to share stories at Fargo Air Museum
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –- Fargo Air Museum will host the first “Veterans Story Preservation Day” on February 6th. Veterans of all branches are encouraged to share their stories about serving. Interviews will be conducted privately by Air Museum Collections Manager Max Sabin. He has four years of...
Pass The Syrup! Kiwanis Pancake Karnival Returns In-Person This Spring
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After two years of virtual pancake-themed events, the Kiwanis Pancake Karnival returns to an in-person event. The club will resume its decades-long tradition of serving buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes to thousands of people on Saturday, April 22 at Fargodome. It’ll be the 65th Kiwanis Pancake...
Oral Roberts Snaps NDSU’s Win Streak at 5
FARGO– North Dakota State and Oral Roberts were locked in a tight basketball game throughout the first half. The Golden Eagles held a 52-57 lead at halftime. It was all ORU in the final 20 minutes however outscoring the Bison 40-22 in the second half to earn the victory. Oral Roberts defeated NDSU 91-69.
Convention center addition to Fargodome, Downtown Moorhead hotel plans announced
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Moorhead’s mayor announces a new downtown hotel and Fargo’s shares a revamp for the Fargodome and adding on a convention center is coming. The news was shared at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event. Mayor Shelly Carlson says architect and developer Kevin...
Troubled House Demolished in South Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Heavy equipment has moved in to take down a house deemed dangerous by the city of Fargo. It follows a years-long dispute between the city and homeowner, Danial Curtis, including his unsuccessful appeal to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Curtis was arrested earlier this month...
Fargo Holiday Inn & Holiday Inn Express sold
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Records Office confirms the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue South and the Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street South have been sold. On December 29, 2022 Brandt Hospitality sold the hotel for $28 million...
Why is it usually so windy in our area?
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In our region, we are no strangers to windy conditions. The big question we’d like to know is why is it almost always windy in our area?. “We are very flat, and there is very little terrain and trees across that area. For our area in the Red River Valley, if we have a straight north or south wind, there are long fetches, where there is nothing to stop the wind from blowing. Where if the wind is blowing from the east or the west, there’s trees across Minnesota which tend to block the wind,” Grand Forks National Weather Service Meteorologist Vince Godon said.
Sanford Health opens new Pediatric Oncology and Hematology clinic
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health opens a new space for its Pediatric Oncology and Hematology clinic at its downtown location. Patients with blood disorders can now receive care closer to home instead of going to the Twin Cities or Rochester. It’s the only program in the region providing...
Get Ready To Laugh With Comedian Whitney Cummings at Fargo Theatre
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re looking for laughs, how about “An Evening with Whitney Cummings”. The comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and host of the hit podcast “Good for You” is coming to Fargo Theatre on Friday, April 21. Tickets go on...
Veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Veterans can get free emergency mental health care at any VA or non-VA health care facility as long as they served honorably for more than two years. “This is extremely positive news coming out of the VA. It’s going to help more than nine million veterans to use any ER or hospital of their choosing. It’s going to cut down on wait times. It’s gonna get our veterans that need help right away and get them in there and do the triage as needed and they’ll be those wraparound services as well where someone like me and my team can come in and help,” Cass County Veterans Service Director Christopher Deery said.
West Fargo warns of unsafe ice on Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Fire Dept. is reminding residents to stay off the Sheyenne River as water levels are expected to rise. Even a relatively small change in water levels can disrupt ice formation with little to no visible signs on the surface. “There is...
SWAT responds to situation near Mayville
NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Regional SWAT confirms it sent a negotiations team to a home near Mayville around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. The SWAT director would not say what his team was called there for or give the address. KVRR reached out to the Traill County Sheriff’s...
Owner believes new Fargo city ordinance does not apply to Enchantasys
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The owner of Enchantasys says a new Fargo zoning ordinance does not apply to its two stores as they currently operate. Kim Johnson Patterson says she received clarification the city recognizes Enchantasys as a retail business instead of an adult establishment. The ordinance would have...
Spring Flooding Concerns Lead to Increased Releases at Baldhill Dam
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — The outflow on Baldhill Dam near Valley City will be increased next week due to an increased potential for spring flooding. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says although the area experienced moderate to severe drought last year, snowpack measured in the drainage area above the dam indicates an increased potential for flooding.
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fargo Last Summer Goes Unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Fargo has gone unclaimed. The ticket was bought at a Casey’s on 45th Street South for the July 18, 2022 drawing. But, no one claimed the ticket and it expired this past Saturday. North Dakota Lottery Sales...
Microsoft lays off 10,000, impacts at Fargo campus unclear
REDMOND, Washington – Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The number of layoffs at the Fargo Microsoft campus has not been disclosed. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were...
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
