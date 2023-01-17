FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Veterans can get free emergency mental health care at any VA or non-VA health care facility as long as they served honorably for more than two years. “This is extremely positive news coming out of the VA. It’s going to help more than nine million veterans to use any ER or hospital of their choosing. It’s going to cut down on wait times. It’s gonna get our veterans that need help right away and get them in there and do the triage as needed and they’ll be those wraparound services as well where someone like me and my team can come in and help,” Cass County Veterans Service Director Christopher Deery said.

1 DAY AGO