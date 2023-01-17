Read full article on original website
Best and Brightest Initiative brings young professionals to Decatur
Mental health resources available to Lauderdale County residents in need
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many Florence and Muscle Shoals residents are shocked and saddened by two recent, very public acts of self-harm. Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton is speaking out about the increased number of people committing acts of self-harm in the area. “Over the past couple of weeks, we...
Child advocacy group of North Alabama at risk of closing over grant funding issues
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of abused and neglected children in both Jackson and DeKalb counties risk losing a critical lifeline, after grant money was slashed, forcing a local child advocacy program to pack up shop. Leaders of CASA of North Sand Mountain as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff...
Student removed from Mae Jemison campus after bringing gun
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mae Jemison High School student was removed from campus Wednesday after it was discovered that they had a gun with them. According to officials with Huntsville City Schools, the student was disciplined in accordance with the Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG). Officials with Huntsville City Schools...
Help ‘Change a Pet’s Life!’ HAS waiving adoption fees
Looking for a new furry friend? Huntsville Animal Services is waving adoption fees on all animals through the end of January.
Lee High School student found with firearm on campus
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Lee High School will face disciplinary action after they took a firearm on campus on Wednesday. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without incident and the student was removed from campus. The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.
Huntsville attorney details possible repercussions for 2 students found with guns in area schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents and guardians are still searching for answers to many questions the Huntsville City Schools superintendent and board members have yet to answer regarding the two students who were found with firearms in their possession at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School on Wednesday.
48 ON YOUR SIDE: Guardians seek answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parents/guardians of students in Huntsville City Schools are searching for answers after two students were found with guns at two different schools within the system on Wednesday. The guns were found at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School just two weeks after a...
Drones & Aviation: Fort Payne students will take flight in future million-dollar facility
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Did you have a favorite subject in school? Our guess is that drone flying may not be your first answer. For a group of students at Fort Payne high school, aviation class with Steven Black is the highlight of their day. “It’s really different than...
Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur
Students learning to fly drones- Fort Payne High
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro, Tenn. after police say a Hazel Green man killed two children and then shot himself. According to officials, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found 46-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.
Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Snead State Community College’s Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville. According to the governor’s office, the 45,000-square-foot complex will be dedicated to training for high-demand, high-wage jobs in...
Explaining the charges in the Miles case
Covenant Christian School Headmaster placed on leave following ‘terroristic threat’ allegedly made by student
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
Local childcare app, Wyndy, expanding to Huntsville, Mobile to reach more families
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local childcare app that helps connects families with sitters is expanding across the state to try and offer more solutions for parents. Wyndy is an app that started in Birmingham as a way for families to connect directly with professional and vetted babysitters, but leaders said that after the pandemic, they are seeing a huge need for more flexible childcare.
cenlanow.com
Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade. Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”. Many people considered Vicky White to be...
Obituary: Shannon Joey Bartlett
Shannon Joey Bartlett, age 43, of Cullman, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He was born March 24, 1979, in Cullman, Alabama. He had a good heart and loved his family and his dogs. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jr. Garmon, Brother Abe Rooks, and Brother Tim Box will officiate. Shannon is survived by his brothers, Gary (Jeri Ann) Bartlett, Dewayne (Brenda) Bartlett, Jeff (Rita) Bartlett and Dewayne (Shawna) Hampton; sisters, Norma Bartlett, Benda Kay Bartlett, Kathy (Roger) Porter, and Laronda Hill; girlfriend, Sabrina Steele; uncles, Van Seyton, Dee, Terry Eddy, Dale, Chuck, and Benny Bartlett; aunts, Janice Stephens, Barbara Ann Wright, Sheila, Gail, Barbara Bartlett; and a host of nieces and nephews and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Shirley Bartlett; and mother, Louise Bartlett.
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
