Madison County, AL

WAFF

Best and Brightest Initiative brings young professionals to Decatur

WAFF

Student removed from Mae Jemison campus after bringing gun

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mae Jemison High School student was removed from campus Wednesday after it was discovered that they had a gun with them. According to officials with Huntsville City Schools, the student was disciplined in accordance with the Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG). Officials with Huntsville City Schools...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lee High School student found with firearm on campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Lee High School will face disciplinary action after they took a firearm on campus on Wednesday. According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was discovered without incident and the student was removed from campus. The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur

DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Students learning to fly drones- Fort Payne High

FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro, Tenn. after police say a Hazel Green man killed two children and then shot himself. According to officials, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found 46-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WAFF

Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Snead State Community College’s Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville. According to the governor’s office, the 45,000-square-foot complex will be dedicated to training for high-demand, high-wage jobs in...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Explaining the charges in the Miles case

FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Local childcare app, Wyndy, expanding to Huntsville, Mobile to reach more families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local childcare app that helps connects families with sitters is expanding across the state to try and offer more solutions for parents. Wyndy is an app that started in Birmingham as a way for families to connect directly with professional and vetted babysitters, but leaders said that after the pandemic, they are seeing a huge need for more flexible childcare.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cenlanow.com

Attorney reflects on time working with Vicky White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Lauderdale County attorney Temberly Sledge said she regularly worked with Vicky White for more than a decade. Sledge told News 19 that after hearing that Vicky White helped inmate Casey White escape she felt “shocked and disappointed.”. Many people considered Vicky White to be...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shannon Joey Bartlett

Shannon Joey Bartlett, age 43, of Cullman, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He was born March 24, 1979, in Cullman, Alabama. He had a good heart and loved his family and his dogs. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jr. Garmon, Brother Abe Rooks, and Brother Tim Box will officiate. Shannon is survived by his brothers, Gary (Jeri Ann) Bartlett, Dewayne (Brenda) Bartlett, Jeff (Rita) Bartlett and Dewayne (Shawna) Hampton; sisters, Norma Bartlett, Benda Kay Bartlett, Kathy (Roger) Porter, and Laronda Hill; girlfriend, Sabrina Steele; uncles, Van Seyton, Dee, Terry Eddy, Dale, Chuck, and Benny Bartlett; aunts, Janice Stephens, Barbara Ann Wright, Sheila, Gail, Barbara Bartlett; and a host of nieces and nephews and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Shirley Bartlett; and mother, Louise Bartlett.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL

