Madison County, AL

WAFF

Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Snead State Community College’s Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville. According to the governor’s office, the 45,000-square-foot complex will be dedicated to training for high-demand, high-wage jobs in...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

School Administrator Placed on Leave

The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat." The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Owners to Re-open Historic Business

The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is underway to preserve data before construction work impacts the site. According to a press release from Redstone Arsenal, this preservation process is in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act. The project is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death

A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville

The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur

Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park. Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
ALABAMA STATE

