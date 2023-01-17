Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Snead State Community College’s Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville. According to the governor’s office, the 45,000-square-foot complex will be dedicated to training for high-demand, high-wage jobs in...
WHNT-TV
School Administrator Placed on Leave
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat." The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
WAFF
Huntsville attorney details possible repercussions for 2 students found with guns in area schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents and guardians are still searching for answers to many questions the Huntsville City Schools superintendent and board members have yet to answer regarding the two students who were found with firearms in their possession at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School on Wednesday.
WHNT-TV
New Owners to Re-open Historic Business
The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
WAFF
‘Limestone County is booming’: New projects underway in North Alabama’s fastest-growing county
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County is the fastest-growing county in North Alabama and with new growth comes upcoming projects and development. Limestone County’s Economic Development Association president Bethany Shockney believes the several new projects underway in Athens will help the city keep up with its growing population. She also says members of the community are excited to see the city growing and for what is to come.
WAFF
Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is underway to preserve data before construction work impacts the site. According to a press release from Redstone Arsenal, this preservation process is in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act. The project is...
WAFF
Drones & Aviation: Fort Payne students will take flight in future million-dollar facility
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Did you have a favorite subject in school? Our guess is that drone flying may not be your first answer. For a group of students at Fort Payne high school, aviation class with Steven Black is the highlight of their day. “It’s really different than...
themadisonrecord.com
Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death
A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
Former Marshall County EMA director passes away
Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served from 2005 to July of 2022, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA.
WAFF
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
WAFF
Child advocacy group of North Alabama at risk of closing over grant funding issues
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of abused and neglected children in both Jackson and DeKalb counties risk losing a critical lifeline, after grant money was slashed, forcing a local child advocacy program to pack up shop. Leaders of CASA of North Sand Mountain as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff...
WAFF
16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
Statewide, local COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending down
At this time last year, the Huntsville Hospital system reported 415 COVID-19 patients, including 245 in Madison County. The numbers today, both locally and statewide are much better.
WAFF
Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park. Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony at Snead State Community...
Alabama farmer paid people’s pharmacy bills, town learns his secret after he died
An Alabama farmer in rural DeKalb County secretly paid the pharmacy bills of those unable to pay, or without insurance, for years. And it was only after his death on New Year’s Day that the full story of what Hody Buford Childress had done came to light. The Washington...
WAFF
Former FBI investigator talks about the investigation process of the Madison County shooting
Huntsville City Schools officials discuss firearms confiscated at schools on Wednesday. Huntsville City Schools officials will discuss two separate incidents where firearms were confiscated on HCS campuses. Net-zero residential development breaks ground in MidCity District. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wellory Living is being built in the MidCity District and is...
cenlanow.com
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
WAFF
48 ON YOUR SIDE: Guardians seek answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The parents/guardians of students in Huntsville City Schools are searching for answers after two students were found with guns at two different schools within the system on Wednesday. The guns were found at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School just two weeks after a...
WAAY-TV
How the US hitting its debt ceiling could impact North Alabama
The U.S. on Thursday morning hit its debt ceiling of more than $34 trillion. While some aren't too worried about a possible delay in paychecks or benefits, others are starting to save now and want Congress to come up with an agreement as soon as possible. "They need to go...
WHNT-TV
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
Comments / 0