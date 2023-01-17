RAPID CITY, S.D. – The biking community in the Black Hills is fairly large, but you might not think of it as a winter activity. That’s where fat tire bikes come in. Fat tire bike are exactly what they sound like: bikes with fat tires. The large, low pressure tires allow you to traverse difficult terrain, in many conditions, fairly easily. I had the opportunity to give it a shot with some help from Rushmore Bikes in Spearfish, SD. You can try it out too! In the month of January, they are offering free trial rides to anyone who wants them.

