Mets’ Buck Showalter dishes on Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom, Steve Cohen, more | Klapisch
If anyone knows how it feels to be gutted in October, it’s Buck Showalter. His 1995 Yankees and 2022 Mets both lost early-round elimination games, ruining otherwise terrific seasons. But the response from Buck’s bosses couldn’t have been more striking. Showalter wept after coming up short against...
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his career with the New York... The post Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023
Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park
Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
Red Sox sign World Series winning outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have added a bit more power to their lineup, agreeing to a deal with outfielder Adam Duvall. With Duvall recently winning a World Series, Boston will hope the outfielder can bring his championship pedigree to the Red Sox. Duvall signed a one-year, $7 million contract with...
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Rays stealing minor-league reliever from Yankees should raise eyebrows
Someday, a time will come when the New York Yankees are the organization on a league-wide pedestal, and any attempt to swipe their players will feel like a shoddy attempt at approximating their greatness. Sadly, the gold standard in pitching development (and bullpen maximization) still resides in Tampa Bay. Despite...
Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams
Aroldis Chapman is drawing a fair amount of interest as the former All-Star attempts to revive his career. The Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, and San Diego Padres are all showing interest in Chapman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Marlins, Royals and Padres are among the teams interested in Aroldis Chapman, per sources.... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman drawing interest from 3 teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/18/23: Yuli Gurriel nearing deal; Pablo López for Luis Arraez?
Tuesday’s winter ball updates: J.D. Osborne (Melbourne Aces) had a sacrifice fly and came off the bench to catch. For the second time, free agent Yuli Gurriel met with the Marlins, reports Alejandro Villegas of Five Reasons Sports (Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase mentioned their previous meeting). There is serious mutual interest, according to Fish Stripes’ own Grant Kiefer, and a deal could get finalized soon. First base is a thin position for the Marlins and they’ve been targeting contact hitters throughout this offseason. I’d expect the two-time World Series champ to be attainable on a slightly cheaper one-year deal than what Carlos Santana got from the Pirates ($6.75 million guarantee).
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking
St. Louis Cardinals’ fan-favorite star third baseman Nolan Arenado is regarded as one of the best players in baseball. Cardinals fans and non-Cardinals fans tend to agree that he’s one of the best third baseman in all of baseball alongside Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. However, MLB Network’s “MLB Now” ranked Arenado as the 5th […] The post MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets agree to deal with veteran outfielder
The New York Mets and veteran OF Tommy Pham are reportedly in agreement on a contract pending physical, per Andy Martino. The deal is reportedly worth $6 million over 1-year with $2 million in incentives, per Bob Nightengale. The Mets have been looking to add outfield depth. They were reportedly interested in Andrew McCutchen before […] The post Mets agree to deal with veteran outfielder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop
It’s no secret the Atlanta Braves have a farm system that is one of the deepest Major League Baseball has to offer, and Vaughn Grissom is one of those prized prospects. With that talent comes high expectations, and the Braves need Grissom and others to produce quicker than originally expected. The question is where can […] The post Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 early names Lions should consider with No. 6, 18 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions far exceeded expectations this season, finishing just a tie-breaker short of the NFL playoffs. Now the team’s mission is to build on that success in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions’ draft this season includes two first-round picks thanks to the Los Angeles Rams and the gift that keeps on giving, the […] The post 3 early names Lions should consider with No. 6, 18 picks in 2023 NFL Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs Announce Major News
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing
Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves recently agreed to terms on a minor league contract ahead of the 2023 season. Pillar took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining the Braves on Friday. “Beyond excited to be joining the @Braves can’t wait to join such a historic franchise and help these guys get back […] The post Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Twins looking to ‘impress’ Carlos Correa by trading All-Star Luis Arraez
With Carlos Correa ending up after all with the Minnesota Twins, the team is now reportedly checking what’s out there for them in case they make All-Star infielder Luis Arraez available for a trade. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports that the Twins, in an attempt to further satisfy Carlos Correa and add life to […] The post RUMOR: Twins looking to ‘impress’ Carlos Correa by trading All-Star Luis Arraez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pirates make a key decision on an ex-Yankees infielder
The Pittsburgh Pirates made a pair of roster moves on Friday. The Pirates officially signed Andrew McCutchen to a free agent deal, and to make room for the veteran outfielder, they designated Miguel Andujar for assignment. Andujar joined the Pirates last September three days after he was designated for assignment by the New York Yankees. […] The post Pirates make a key decision on an ex-Yankees infielder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers add MLB Network personality to Joe Davis-led broadcast team for 2023 season
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they added MLB Network’s Stephen Nelson to their broadcast team for the 2023 season. He is expected to call 50 games for SportsNet LA with Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser, and rest of the Dodgers’ broadcast crew, per MLB.com. Nelson has plenty of experience in the industry and should mesh […] The post Dodgers add MLB Network personality to Joe Davis-led broadcast team for 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins’ Luis Arraez trade makes wild MLB history not seen since Rod Carew in 1978
Luis Arraez was traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Miami Marlins in exchange for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects, Jose Salas and Byron Chourio. Not only was the Arraez trade a blockbuster, but it also made a pretty wild piece of MLB history in the process. Luis Arraez is the first batting title […] The post Twins’ Luis Arraez trade makes wild MLB history not seen since Rod Carew in 1978 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
