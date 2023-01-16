ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers sign ex-Lions CB A.J. Parker to reserve/future contract

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It did not take long for CB A.J. Parker to find a new NFL home. Hours after his contract with the Lions officially expired, Parker agreed to a reserve/future contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Parker, who just finished his second NFL season, finished the 2022 campaign on the Lions practice squad. He was a starter at slot CB during his rookie campaign as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State but was cut at the end of the 2022 preseason.

He was one of eight Lions practice squad players who are now free agents after not signing a reserve/future contract with Detroit.

