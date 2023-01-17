Read full article on original website
Two charged, one sought in shooting
Jan. 18—VALDOSTA — Two victims who were injured in in a Jan. 3 shooting incident have been charged with aggravated assault, while police are searching for a third suspect. At 1:49 p.m., Jan. 3, police headed for the 1700 block of Williams Street after receiving 911 calls about gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
laniercountynewsonline.com
HELP REQUESTED: Valdosta Shooting Incident January 15th
VALDOSTA, Georgia – Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan has notified the Lanier County News that on January 15 at approximately 8:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center after a 35 year old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. While officers were speaking with this victim, two other victims showed up with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to extremities. One victim was 73 years of age, while the other was 85 years of age.
WALB 10
VPD: 85-year-old one of 3 injured in Valdosta shooting
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three victims were injured after a Valdosta gathering Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police say they responded to South Georgia Medical Center around 8 p.m. after a 35-year-old came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. Shortly after talking to the victim, an 85-year-old and a 73-year-old were also admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to VPD.
WCTV
Valdosta Police investigating teen death as a homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department is putting a new focus on pedestrian and bike safety on the roadways. Two vehicle injury crash on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue. A two-vehicle injury crash has caused lane closures on Capital Circle Northeast and Park Avenue, according to TPD. Colleague remembers woman killed...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
wfxl.com
Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar
Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
WALB 10
VPD: Man found dead in vehicle, police investigating as homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating an incident as a possible murder after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after...
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
WCTV
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
WALB 10
Man arrested in Pelham double homicide
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a double homicide where two men were shot to death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Deonta Williams was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of malice and felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
LCSO seeking public help regarding Jan. 1 homicide
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public regarding a shooting that occurred on Jan. 1, offering a cash reward for information that'll lead up to the arrest of the suspect.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
wgxa.tv
Lowndes County K-9 catches murder suspect, accomplice after stolen vehicle wreck and run
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two suspects are in jail after giving chase in a stolen vehicle following an attempted traffic stop. In a Media Release from the Valdosta Police Department, a victim contacted 9-1-1 to report their vehicle stolen. A be on the lookout (BOLO) with the vehicle's picture was...
WALB 10
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly. Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all...
douglasnow.com
20-year-old convenience store employee arrested for alleged lottery fraud
Just a few days before a local Circle K employee was charged for allegedly stealing from a customer, a 20-year-old from Douglas was charged for similar offenses that allegedly occurred at the same business last June. Sherilyn Nicholls was an employee at the time when she reportedly stole over $550 from the convenience store and committed Georgia Lottery fraud.
douglasnow.com
COVID-19 convenience store employee allegedly steals $100 from lottery ticket, blows into officer's face at jail
An employee of a local Circle K convenience store, Dedra Robinson, was recently arrested for stealing money from a woman who won $500 on a lottery ticket while she was working. Robinson then received an additional charge during her booking after blowing in the jailer's face while having COVID-19. According...
florida-backroads-travel.com
O'NEAL'S COUNTRY BUFFET
O'Neal's Country Buffet is on US-90 on the western edge of downtown Madison, Florida. It's about 3.5 miles from busy Interstate Highway 10. These highways are the main thoroughfares between Jacksonville and Tallahassee. The building is not fancy, but that's the way a good restaurant with Southern cooking should be.
