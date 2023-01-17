VALDOSTA, Georgia – Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan has notified the Lanier County News that on January 15 at approximately 8:13 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center after a 35 year old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. While officers were speaking with this victim, two other victims showed up with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to extremities. One victim was 73 years of age, while the other was 85 years of age.

