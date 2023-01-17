Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Nokomis field hockey star Townsend signs with UMaine
NEWPORT – Nokomis field hockey standout Brianna Townsend has signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Maine this coming fall. After verbally committing in April, she put pen to paper Thursday at a ceremony attended by friends, family, and coaches. Townsend says that she knew Maine was...
foxbangor.com
Talking about the Maine Pond Hockey Classic
SIDNEY– Patrick Guerrette spoke with Emma Smith about the Maine Pond Hockey Classic which takes place February 3rd to the 5th. Guerrette explains that it’s like back yard ice hockey, held over 3 days on 10 rinks on Messalonskee Lake at the Snow Pond Center for the Arts and will benefit the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville. To learn more visit mainepondhockey.org.
foxbangor.com
Maine men’s hockey searching for consistency after Lowell split
ORONO – Maine men’s hockey faced No. 16 UMass-Lowell in last weekend’s home series. After dropping game one 2-1, the Black Bears exploded for a 5-3 win in game two. “The guys came out hard on Saturday and I thought they earned a victory,” head coach Ben Barr says.
foxbangor.com
Husson’s Scott Lewis thriving in comeback, was sidelined for ’21-22 after car accident
BANGOR – “It’s an amazing story,” Husson men’s basketball coach Warren Caruso said. “In the history of Husson, that I’ve been here for, I can’t think of a more pleasing story.”. Caruso is talking about the story of Eagles’ junior forward Scott...
foxbangor.com
Riverhawks grab double-digit victory in Bangor, seventh win in last eight games
BANGOR – Skowhegan boys basketball grabbed a 53-39 road victory over Bangor on Tuesday night, improving to 7-4 on the year and rebounding off of their most recent loss to Lawrence,. The Riverhawks have now won seven of their last eight since dropping their first three contests. They now...
foxbangor.com
Hawks win second straight game, defending home court over Washington Academy
HERMON – Hermon girls basketball improved to 7-4, grabbing their second straight win with a 54-39 victory over Washington Academy on Wednesday. The Hawks trailed after one, but rallied back in the remaining three quarters for the 15-point victory. The Raiders fall to 8-4 with the loss, their second straight, but still sit in the fourth spot in Class B.
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
Live Version of Popular National Show Coming to Waterville, Maine, Opera House
Honestly, we're pretty lucky in Maine when it comes to entertainment. From the State Theatre, AURA, Merrill Auditorium, and the Cross Insurance Arena all basically within a mile from each other in Portland (hell, AURA and the Arena are right next door to each other), to The Strand Theatre in Rockland and Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick -- we're stacked.
A Maine Town is Throwing an Ice Storm of 98 Party in The Streets Next Weekend!
I know it's all anyone has been hearing about the last couple of weeks or so, but it really is hard to believe that the big Ice Storm of 98 was 25 freakin' years ago. Like many major events that happen in our lifetimes, this is one of those things that happens and we always remember 'where we were' or 'what we were doing' when it happened.
WMTW
Lamoine becomes first Maine town to grant 'unicorn permit'
LAMOINE, Maine — A 5-year-old girl in Lamoine has received permission to keep a unicorn on her family's property. Now she just has to find one. The town's Select Board voted unanimously during Thursday's meeting to approve a permit application submitted by one of their youngest residents, Brielle. That's...
Snow Day Calculator – Friday January 20
Yes, I know there was no school on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and this week was only going to be a 4-day week, but I know many students and teachers are hoping and wondering if there's going to be a snow day on Friday, January 20th, so that there's another long weekend.
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
foxbangor.com
Camp Capella “Polar Dip” event to return
DEDHAM — A chilly tradition is coming back at Camp Capella. The camp will once again host its annual polar dip next month, on February 25 at Phillips Lake in Dedham. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit summer camp, which serves those with disabilities from across the state.
foxbangor.com
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
penbaypilot.com
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 19, 2023
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice January 5, 2023. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
wabi.tv
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
foxbangor.com
New hibachi-style restaurant to open in Ellsworth soon
ELLSWORTH– If you live or shop in the Ellsworth area, a new place to dine is set to open. Crazy Sumo, a hibachi-style restaurant has taken over where Denny’s used to be. They had an invite-only soft opening Thursday night. They have been training staff and doing finishing touches all week.
WMTW
Maine mother worries daughter poses safety risk, desperate for mental health assistance
LISBON, Maine — Since early childhood, Jessica Deshiro says her oldest daughter has shown signs of aggression. In recent years, she says, her behavior has become much worse. She worries that her daughter poses a safety risk to others, including her other three children. "That is my worst fear....
