Alabama State

Patriot37
4d ago

How Does Alabama Have Stupid People Running All Their Financial Institution Services Programs .... Is The State Elections Board Run In This Same Manner , This Same Screwed System And Or People Running It ....Seams To Me , The Supervisors Need To Be Supervised By Another Supervisor ,Apparently Every State Can't Trust Their Own Government To Run It Without Supervision And With Another Supervisor Supervising The Supervisor ....Apparently We The People Should Stop Paying Taxes ,At Least We Know Were Our Money Is ....

Debbie Fulton
3d ago

Yet my Husband, whose a Structural Engineer, with his Master's Degree in Structural Engineering and his Professional Engineers License in several states was laid off.An under estimate of his salary in the $80 to the $100K range.He's never drawn unemployment. He's 58 and has worked since he was 18.He got laid off, He was able to draw for 8-12 weeks $275.00 per week. How is that fair.

Lady2U
3d ago

Unbelievable🤯! Alabama's Government Employees need to be under watch at all times by the FEDS at this point. Make sure Ivy be top of the list.

AL.com

Alabama vapes more than all but two other states

Alabamians like to vape - more so than almost every other state in the nation. More than 9% of Alabama residents said they are current e-cigarette users in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only two states - Oklahoma and Kentucky - recorded a higher percentage.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Gov. Ivey signs four executive orders focused on Alabama education

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WBMA) — Gov. Kay Ivey is making education a top priority in Alabama, signing four executive orders Wednesday. One order authorizes funding for a program that will mail books to children up to 5 years old. Another order establishes a commission on teaching and learning. The other...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Bill named for slain deputy reduces prison ‘good time’ release

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Poole was a dispatcher in 2015 when he started doing ride-alongs with Deputy Brad Johnson. “I really wanted to do what Brad was doing,” Poole told Alabama Daily News this week. “I saw him help so many people out there, some who just needed a word of encouragement to get back on the right track.”
BIBB COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Paul DeMarco: Alabama should follow other states around the nation in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens

Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference in this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education budget will have a $2 billion-plus addition, and the general fund will have more than $200 million of unexpected surplus monies.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to Six Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Calcasieu Parish News

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Louisiana – A Mobile, Alabama man has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $10 million.
MOBILE, AL
apr.org

Alabama changes rules regarding carrying out death sentences

Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system longer to carry out executions. The move comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state. Alabama is also eliminating an automatic review for trial errors. Governor Kay Ivey's office called the time window change a "win for justice" and supporters said the appeal change would ease the burden on the court system. A justice said the appeals change would relieve a burden on the court. Bryan Stevenson, founder of the non-profit Equal Justice Initiative, said he thought the combination of the two rules will increase the likelihood of wrongful convictions and cruel executions.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama denies 9 out of 10 parole requests, an all-time low rate

Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand That the Attorney General of Alabama be Removed from His Position for Stating that People Who Use Abortion Pills can be Prosecuted

Alabama is one of several states that issued abortion restrictions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. On top of this, the Attorney General of the state recently declared that people who use abortion pills can be prosecuted. Not only will abortion providers be prosecuted but now pregnant women are under threat as well. Please sign this petition to demand that the Attorney General of Alabama be removed by the Alabama Senate!
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Marshall condemns FDA’s ‘illegal and dangerous decision to abandon restrictions on abortion-inducing drugs’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday led a coalition of 22 state attorneys general in sending a letter to the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Robert Califf, condemning the FDA’s recent decision “to abandon its longstanding restrictions on the remote prescription and administration of abortion-inducing drugs.”  “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon commonsense restrictions on remotely prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs is both illegal and dangerous,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “In direct contravention of longstanding FDA practice and congressional mandate, the FDA’s rollback of important safety restrictions ignores both women’s health...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama withdraws from voter registration group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
ALABAMA STATE

