Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Weekend snow chances increase in eastern Iowa

Following a round of snow in eastern Iowa Wednesday the pattern is reloading with another shot of snow late Saturday into Sunday. This system is expected to primarily impact the southern portion of the area - the area that was missed by the most recent winter storm. Moisture supply is...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa traffic cameras capture rare January tornado

For the first time since 1967, and only the second time in history, tornadoes hit the state of Iowa in a month of January during a very rare severe weather event. The tornado, rated EF-1, crossed I-80 just northeast of Williamsburg, Iowa and was captured by several Iowa Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate. Multiple cars stop to let the twister pass in front of them. A semi is trapped in the tornado and is toppled over by the strong wind gusts.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids firefighters get new cold-water rescue gear

Cedar Rapids, IA — Cedar Rapids Firefighters now have the latest in "rescue-fashion-wear" as they train for cold-water rescues this week at Noelridge Park. The high-visibility yellow suits firefighters wear are designed for cold water situations. providing flotation, insulation, and other special features. Every year, each member of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.1%

Des Moines — Friday afternoon, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) announced the state's unemployment rate remained at 3.1% in December, down from 3.9% a year ago, while the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5%. IWD officials say state employers reported adding 2,400 jobs in December, lifting the total of nonfarm employment...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Road crews treat CR roads ahead of wintry weather

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they have pre-treated roadways in preparation of icy conditions. City staff say they held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a possible plan for the upcoming winter weather. City staff are reminding residents to use caution while traveling...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two hurt after an RV fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were treated after their RV caught fire early Monday morning. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire arrived on the scene around 5:45 am in the 1000 block of America Drive SW after reports of the fire. Police officers arrived first and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Happening this weekend: Beard Shaving Extravaganza

This year marks the 10th Annual Beard Shaving Extravaganza, a fundraiser held to benefit the Ronald McDonald house of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois in Iowa City. The Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, January 21st at the Classic Event Center, 3607 1st Ave SE Suite A, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, starting at 5 pm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

WATCH: Fifth day of testimony in Alex Jackson triple murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Alex Jackson triple murder trial continues Friday. Jackson is charged with killing his parents Jan and Melissa and his younger sister Sabrina in June of 2021. On Thursday, the jury watched extensive interrogation footage between CRPD investigators and Jackson. For a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa transfer QB Alex Padilla heads to SMU

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla has committed to play with Southern Methodist University (SMU), he announced Friday on Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal after Iowa's regular season. He served as a backup quarterback this year playing in only two games, Ohio State and Nebraska. Iowa lost both games.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
cbs2iowa.com

Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
TIFFIN, IA

