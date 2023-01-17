Read full article on original website
Weekend snow chances increase in eastern Iowa
Following a round of snow in eastern Iowa Wednesday the pattern is reloading with another shot of snow late Saturday into Sunday. This system is expected to primarily impact the southern portion of the area - the area that was missed by the most recent winter storm. Moisture supply is...
January 18-19 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Slushy snow fell across eastern Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Here's a list of the snowfall totals reported across the area:
Iowa traffic cameras capture rare January tornado
For the first time since 1967, and only the second time in history, tornadoes hit the state of Iowa in a month of January during a very rare severe weather event. The tornado, rated EF-1, crossed I-80 just northeast of Williamsburg, Iowa and was captured by several Iowa Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate. Multiple cars stop to let the twister pass in front of them. A semi is trapped in the tornado and is toppled over by the strong wind gusts.
Rain, ice, and snow will create slick conditions Wednesday evening into Thursday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A winter storm will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to eastern Iowa Wednesday. This will lead to tough travel for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. Rain, ice, and snow will all be possible today across eastern Iowa leading to...
Input needed on new library to be built on the west side of Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Public Library needs input ahead of construction of a new library in town. A new library will be built on the west side of the city on the corner of Wiley Boulevard SW and 20th Avenue SW. This is...
Cedar Rapids firefighters get new cold-water rescue gear
Cedar Rapids, IA — Cedar Rapids Firefighters now have the latest in "rescue-fashion-wear" as they train for cold-water rescues this week at Noelridge Park. The high-visibility yellow suits firefighters wear are designed for cold water situations. providing flotation, insulation, and other special features. Every year, each member of the...
Gov. Reynolds issues open letter in response to school choice bill's unpopularity
Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley says Republicans have the votes to pass the Student First Bill, also known as school choice. That vote could come as soon as next week. The move comes despite overwhelming negative feedback in public hearings the last two weeks. A public feedback session...
Iowa unemployment rate drops to 3.1%
Des Moines — Friday afternoon, Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) announced the state's unemployment rate remained at 3.1% in December, down from 3.9% a year ago, while the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5%. IWD officials say state employers reported adding 2,400 jobs in December, lifting the total of nonfarm employment...
Road crews treat CR roads ahead of wintry weather
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they have pre-treated roadways in preparation of icy conditions. City staff say they held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a possible plan for the upcoming winter weather. City staff are reminding residents to use caution while traveling...
Two hurt after an RV fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people were treated after their RV caught fire early Monday morning. Cedar Rapids Police and Fire arrived on the scene around 5:45 am in the 1000 block of America Drive SW after reports of the fire. Police officers arrived first and...
Bargaining Committee of BCTGM 100G and Ingredion have negotiated a tentative agreement
Bargaining Committee of BCTGM 100G and Ingredion have negotiated a tentative agreement that would possibly end their strike. BCTGM 100G President Mike Moore spoke with Iowa's News Now this morning and said the draft agreement is currently being reviewed for errors and clarification. The review process is expected to last...
Iowa State Patrol arrests woman speeding, BAC five times over legal limit
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa State Patrol arrested a woman for speeding and driving under the influence. An ISP Trooper pulled over a 21-year old going 103 mph in a 65 zone in Black Hawk County. ISP says she was driving home from a party, but was...
EXCLUSIVE: 911 audio reveals distress after Monticello man kills armed intruder
MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Jones County Attorney says the man who shot and killed Patrick O'Brine while O'Brine was breaking into his home was justified in shooting him. That's the preliminary finding of investigators after the January 11th incident in Monticello. Iowa's News Now obtained the 911 call the...
Iowans could see 'school choice' bill vote on the floor as early as next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa House and Senate Republicans are speeding the Governor's "school choice" bill through the statehouse. Wrapping up the second week of session, both chambers are already looking to bring the bill to the floor for a vote. The plan would put nearly $8,000 in taxpayer...
Happening this weekend: Beard Shaving Extravaganza
This year marks the 10th Annual Beard Shaving Extravaganza, a fundraiser held to benefit the Ronald McDonald house of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois in Iowa City. The Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, January 21st at the Classic Event Center, 3607 1st Ave SE Suite A, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, starting at 5 pm.
WATCH: Fifth day of testimony in Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Alex Jackson triple murder trial continues Friday. Jackson is charged with killing his parents Jan and Melissa and his younger sister Sabrina in June of 2021. On Thursday, the jury watched extensive interrogation footage between CRPD investigators and Jackson. For a...
Waterloo woman wins $25,000 a year for life through Iowa Lottery
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Waterloo woman credits a visit from a winged friend with her decision to buy a lottery ticket on which she won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Dawn Costa said that she used to play the Lucky for Life game...
Iowa transfer QB Alex Padilla heads to SMU
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla has committed to play with Southern Methodist University (SMU), he announced Friday on Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal after Iowa's regular season. He served as a backup quarterback this year playing in only two games, Ohio State and Nebraska. Iowa lost both games.
Linn-Mar school board: "We must say no" to Gov. Reynolds' education proposal
MARION, Iowa — The Linn-Mar Board of Education is urging families to push back on Governor Kim Reynolds' plan to divert taxpayer funds for Iowa families wanting to go to private schools. Her proposal, named the Students First Act, would give students $7,598 in an Education Savings Account (ESA)...
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
