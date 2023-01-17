Read full article on original website
Related
Messina Denaro: a ruthless boss of the Sicilian Mafia
Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro, who was arrested on Monday after 30 years on the run, is a ruthless assassin whose violence fuelled the bloody reputation of the Cosa Nostra Mafia. - Protected - Messina Denaro had disappeared from public view in the summer of 1993, beginning what would be 30 years on the run from accusations including mafia association, murder, theft and possession of explosives.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Mafia Boss Matteo Messina Denaro ‘Diabolik’ Arrested After 30 Years On The Run
Police in Sicily, Italy, arrested a Cosa Nostra Mafia boss who had been on the run for about three decades, prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia announced Monday, according to CNN. Matteo Messina Denaro, a fugitive since 1993 and Italy’s most wanted man, was apprehended while receiving
Authorities find second hideout of Italian mafia boss
Authorities said Thursday they have found a second hideout of recently detained Italian mob boss Matteo Messina Denaro in the town of Campobello di Mazara.
BBC
Messina Denaro: Second Mafia boss bunker found by Italian police
A second hideout used by Italy's most wanted mobster Matteo Messina Denaro has been discovered at the back of a wardrobe with a sliding base. Italian police said jewellery, gemstones and silverware were found in the hidden chamber. Empty paper boxes were also found, suggesting that potentially revealing documents were...
Italy arrests No 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run
Italy’s No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was captured on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after three decades on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.
maritime-executive.com
Italian Police Find One Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Chinese Freighter
Italy's customs police have seized a major cocaine shipment from a Chinese multipurpose cargo ship at the port of Savona, the Guardia di Finanza announced Tuesday. The 60,000 dwt freighter Cosco Shipping Honor was searched in Savona when she arrived on a voyage from South America. Before calling in Italy, she had stopped in Santos and Paranagua, Brazil; Conchillas, Uruguay; and Santos once again. Authorities discovered one tonne of cocaine in bales aboard the ship and confiscated the drugs.
Here’s why everyone is talking about Italy’s most wanted fugitive
Mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, has been arrested and sent to prison for life after being on the run for 30 years.
Years of cat-and-mouse end as top mafioso cornered in Italian clinic
ROME, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italian investigators knew a lot of things about mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro. He liked wearing designer clothes, expensive sun glasses and Rolex watches, he loved video games and had a taste for luxury foods. He was also a ruthless killer who once claimed to have murdered enough people to fill a cemetery.
Italy's Top Mafia Boss Has Been Arrested. He Leaves a Horrifying Trail of Violence in His Wake
Matteo Messina Denaro, one of Italy’s most wanted men, is known for his alleged involvement in dozens of Mafia-related murders.
Italy's migrant rescue ship decree should be scrapped - Catholic bishop
ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy's new anti-immigration decree that aims to curtail NGO rescue ships should be scrapped as it violates international law, a top Catholic bishop said, in an unusually blunt attack against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government.
