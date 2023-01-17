ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Messina Denaro: a ruthless boss of the Sicilian Mafia

Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro, who was arrested on Monday after 30 years on the run, is a ruthless assassin whose violence fuelled the bloody reputation of the Cosa Nostra Mafia. - Protected - Messina Denaro had disappeared from public view in the summer of 1993, beginning what would be 30 years on the run from accusations including mafia association, murder, theft and possession of explosives.
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
BBC

Messina Denaro: Second Mafia boss bunker found by Italian police

A second hideout used by Italy's most wanted mobster Matteo Messina Denaro has been discovered at the back of a wardrobe with a sliding base. Italian police said jewellery, gemstones and silverware were found in the hidden chamber. Empty paper boxes were also found, suggesting that potentially revealing documents were...
maritime-executive.com

Italian Police Find One Tonne of Cocaine Aboard Chinese Freighter

Italy's customs police have seized a major cocaine shipment from a Chinese multipurpose cargo ship at the port of Savona, the Guardia di Finanza announced Tuesday. The 60,000 dwt freighter Cosco Shipping Honor was searched in Savona when she arrived on a voyage from South America. Before calling in Italy, she had stopped in Santos and Paranagua, Brazil; Conchillas, Uruguay; and Santos once again. Authorities discovered one tonne of cocaine in bales aboard the ship and confiscated the drugs.
Reuters

Years of cat-and-mouse end as top mafioso cornered in Italian clinic

ROME, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italian investigators knew a lot of things about mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro. He liked wearing designer clothes, expensive sun glasses and Rolex watches, he loved video games and had a taste for luxury foods. He was also a ruthless killer who once claimed to have murdered enough people to fill a cemetery.

