Columbus, OH

Delaware Gazette

OWU outlasts DePauw in OT

It took overtime, and a game-best 33 points from Jack Clement, but the Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team continued its solid start to the conference slate with a 90-86 North Coast Athletic Conference win over visiting DePauw Wednesday night at Branch Rickey Arena. The Bishops, who improved to 12-5...
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Two MSD events planned for February

With February less than two weeks away, Main Street Delaware (MSD) has a pair of events on tap for the community to enjoy as spring draws closer. On Friday, Feb. 3, MSD will host its monthly First Friday celebration in Delaware’s historic downtown. The event will include a presidential scavenger hunt featuring Delaware’s own Rutherford B. Hayes. The scavenger hunt will begin with First Friday and run through the remainder of the month, ending on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
DELAWARE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Church considering adding schools

SUNBURY — Catholic schools built in Berkshire Township could be serving children in eastern Delaware County in the coming years. Saint John Neumann Church asked residents to take a survey from Jan. 6-16 to determine interest. “What do you think about the possibility of a new Catholic elementary school...
SUNBURY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Big Walnut to hold preschool lottery

SUNBURY — While it may be the middle of the 2022-23 school year at Big Walnut Local Schools, it’s also time for some to plan for 2023-24, especially parents of students in the class of 2036. Big Walnut started its 2023-2024 Preschool Lottery last week. It is open...
SUNBURY, OH
Delaware Gazette

DCDL trustees prep for new year

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees held its annual organizational meeting and regular meeting on Tuesday. The board swore in newly appointed board member Lori Kipfer. Also taking the oath of office were newly reelected President Holly Quaine, Vice President Scott Tiede and Secretary Connie Skinner. Samantha...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Sunbury to recognize its citizens

SUNBURY — The city wants to start celebrating its citizenry in a special way. Sunbury has launched a Citizen Recognition Program. “Each quarter the City of Sunbury will begin to recognize a resident, volunteer, student, or group of individuals for their service, dedication, and/or commitment to improving the Sunbury community or enhancing the lives of its residents,” the city posted on Facebook.
SUNBURY, OH

