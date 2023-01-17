Read full article on original website
Why the Cost of Smoking Could Increase the Homeless Population in Idaho
The last few years have been extremely stressful for everyone, with the pandemic happening, the loss of jobs, the loss of loved ones, and the chaos of everyday life. Sometimes we all need a little something to help us relax and what better way than to have a good smoke? Many Americans smoke, and since the pandemic, it is justified if you didn't before but do now. We all know the statistics and the harm of smoking from school, but another side effect can be how it hurts your wallet. Smoking isn't cheap, and in Idaho, you might be surprised to know how much people are spending to smoke every year.
Traffic Deaths in Idaho Fell 19 Percent in 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The number of people who were killed in traffic related crashes in 2022 fell 19 percent from the year before. According to preliminary date from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety (OHS), the total fatalities last year was 219, thats down from the 271 fatalities in 2021. “It is nice to see progress, but 219 distinct tragedies show we still have a lot of work to do,” said OHS Manager Josephine Middleton. “These deaths have a profound impact on families, friends, and communities. We want to work with partners across the state to prevent future tragedies.” OHS aims to eliminate fatalities due to motor vehicle crashes by funding traffic safety projects through grants. The application window is now open for Fiscal Year 2024 for programs aimed at the same goal. The grants can cover a number of safety related initiatives such extra law enforcement patrols, child seat checks, safety education for pedestrians and bikers, among others. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, and more information on how to apply can be found HERE.
Has Idaho Made Racial Progress or is it a Raciest State?
Racism has been and continues to be a part of our society, and despite the growth through the decades, there is still improvement to be made. Like women's rights, racial rights have progressed significantly, but still aren't where they should be in 2023. Some states are better at this and seeing racial progress, while other states continue to fail and have more work to do. When it comes to racial progress in the United States, which states are doing the best, which are doing the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires
I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
Winters in Idaho are known to last a while compared to other parts of the country. The weather typically starts dipping in October and it isn't uncommon to see the first snow in early November. It can be until March, April, or sometimes even May before the winter weather finally disappears for good. When most people out of state think of Idaho, they think of cold weather, snow, and the mountains. That isn't too far off from the truth, and these are some of the reasons why Idaho is a great place to enjoy spending winter. There are some amazing parts about winter in Idaho that other states can't compare with and that is why it is the best place to enjoy winter in the country.
Hate, Bigotry Isn’t Just A North Idaho Reality; Ask Caldwell High
Racism is something that needs to be stamped out like a spark on pine needles. Northern Idaho is perceived by many in the state as being the worst region as far as white supremacy support is concerned, but these cretinous beliefs clearly extend to the southern reaches of the Gem State as well.
Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores announce merger
Coastal Farm and Home along with C-A-L Ranch Stores announced the combination of both companies.
intothelightadventures.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Idaho history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Idaho using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Post Register
Here comes the dreaded high pressure
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Weather wise, that was a great storm for Western Idaho. Most areas reported about 3" of snow. Bogus Basin had 5" of snow. With the clearing skies will come cold temperatures tonight. The Treasure Valley will see overnight lows in the teens. This will be followed by some patchy morning fog. Otherwise, Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30's. Another weak front may bring a slight chance of snow showers early Sunday morning, but that's about it.
svinews.com
Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions
JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
montanarightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
