Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.

1 DAY AGO