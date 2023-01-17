Read full article on original website
Warren Schools offer grief counseling after student dies in arson blaze
Warren City School officials say grief counseling will be available on Friday after a the body of a student was found in a burning home that authorities say was purposely set on fire. The State Fire Marshal has ruled the fire that claimed the life of sixteen-year-old Chassidy Broadstone as...
Years Ago | January 18th
Vindicator file photo / January 21, 1962 | Members of Campbell’s Civil Defense Auxiliary Police Corps and the Women’s Warden Group were sworn in 61 years ago. Front row, from left, Ruth Snow, Margie Krause, Kitty Perry Julian Chapella, Mayor Joseph Vrabel, Virginia Wolfe, Carmel Stevens, Ethel Stevens, and Larry Sena; middle row, Robert Hay, Charles Testa, John Chito, Police Chief John Putko, Frank Severenski, Ronald Hathman, and Ernest M. Franks; back row, Eddie Matchette, Louis Saulsberry, Alvin Medvez, John Danko, Anthony Kopnicky, John Ivan, Paul Kopnicky and Andrew Kopinsky.
Mercer County adopts Whole-Home Repair Program
The Whole-Home Repairs Program is a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program will give Mercer County $1,399,948 to help repair and preserve homes in Mercer County for people unable to afford house repairs. The Community Action Partnership of Mercer County will develop the...
Animal Charity agents showcase new building
Last month, 21 News told you about Animal Charity of Ohio's plans to expand to a larger space as they need a bigger building to continue their work. We stopped by their new facility along Southern Blvd to learn more about why the change is needed and how long the renovation process will take before they move in.
More zoning changes approved for Boardman senior living apartment
A senior living apartment complex could be coming to Boardman. This comes as other plans to build a general population apartment complex along South Avenue were voted down. It's up to the township's trustees to give the final thumbs up for zone changes needed to welcome the complex. 21 News...
Morning Rundown
U.S. wireless network T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers. GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families. Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received, even though there's no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems.
Grove City town hall discusses solutions to growing EMS crisis
It's an issue that's facing the nation and also making an impact in our region that 21 News brought to you in a recent Watchdog report. A town hall took place Wednesday in Mercer County aimed to educate the public on what some are calling an EMS crisis. From dwindling...
New behavioral health hospital coming to Mahoning Valley
Mercy Health Youngstown and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a unit of Lifepoint Health have announced plans for a partnership to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital. The Mercy Health Behavioral Hospital will be a 75,000 square-foot 72-bed hospital that plans to provide inpatient services for adults struggling with...
#1 Cochran completes purchase of Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC
It's now official. Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC in Boardman has been sold to #1 Cochran, the largest auto retailer in Western Pennsylvania. During a news conference with both companies Friday afternoon, Alexa Sweeney Blackann had a hard time holding back her emotions. "Many people may not realize how difficult a...
Grove City Middle School goes to remote learning as police investigate threat
Pennsylvania State Police and the Mercer County District Attorney are working to learn more about an alleged threat that caused Grove City Area Schools to cancel in-person classes at the Middle School on Thursday. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Finch told 21 News that the alleged threat was made as students chatted...
Budget investment will create Vienna Air Heritage Park
A new park is coming to Trumbull County. A capital budget investment has led to the approval to create the Vienna Air Heritage Park in coordination with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Western Reserve Port Authority (WRPA). State Rep. Mike Loychik made the announcement after the WRPA...
Old Avalon Golf Course asks for funding for repairs
Old Avalon Golf Course is asking the city of Warren for funding to make improvements on the golf course. Old Avalon PGA Director and operator Scott Karabin said that the two most important repairs would need to be made to the irrigation system and the golf cart passages. The maintenance shed and parking lots need improvements as well.
Glenwood fourplex receives major facelift after nearly 100 years; ready for new tenants
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning in celebration of another successful renovation project. Located at 3711 Glenwood Ave. the nearly century old apartment building received a modern facelift but YNDC housing director, Tiffany Sokol says preserving antique elements was an important part of the renovation.
From barbershop to bake shop, 94-year-old building serves up sweets in Youngstown
A nearly 100-year-old building that’s become a landmark on Youngstown’s South Side has new life, thanks in part to an organization whose motto is “Transforming neighborhoods, changing lives”. Built in 1929, the one room former Bob’s Barber Shop along the curve at Glennwood and West Judson...
New boxing gym open on Youngstown's east side
Golden String Boxing is the new home of the former Downtown Boxing Club. Golden String Boxing is in the Purple Cat Building on Pearl Street on the city's eastside. 'We want to get boxing back here on the eastside, " said co-owner Tom Cordell. The nearest gyms are in the...
Lawrence, Mercer Co. road projects receive millions grants
Two projects in Northwest Pennsylvania will receive government funding through Community Project Funding (CPF) grants. CPF grants were included in the FY23 spending package signed into law in late December. Representative Mike Kelly announced that nine of his CPF requests were selected to be included in the House Appropriations bill...
Developer gets Warren council's attention saying he will no longer invest
A major Warren developer and investor's letter saying he is walking away from future investments has city council's attention. Officials say they regret it got to this point, but they're willing to work to address problems in hopes of restoring a relationship. Downtown Development Group owner Mark Marvin invested Millions...
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Hephner wrestling tournament underway at Austintown Fitch
The 30th annual Josh Hephner Memorial Wrestling tournament is continuing at Austintown Fitch High School. More than 30 teams from northeast Ohio and West Virginia are participating. The event has become one of the more popular tournaments. Several rounds are being completed today and resume Saturday at 9:00 am. The...
Power outages linger for handful of FirstEnergy customers
A handful of outages remained Friday morning after heavy rain and high winds moved through the Mahoning Valley the night before. According to FirstEnergy, 6,700 customers were without power in Trumbull County as of 8 p.m. Thursday. Most of those outages were in Warren where 5,211 were reported. Champion, Howland...
