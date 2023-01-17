Next month, “South Park” returns to its broadcasting home and long-running time slot, airing on Comedy Central on Wednesday nights. The animated series’ 26th season is set to premiere Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. “South Park” fans won’t have to worry about the fate of Stan, Eric, Kyle and Kenny until 2028 as co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed an expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, taking the series through an unprecedented 30th Season. This deal also includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively on Paramount+, including “South Park: The Streaming Wars” Parts 1 and 2, “South Park: Post...

54 MINUTES AGO