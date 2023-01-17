Read full article on original website
Netflix founder Reed Hastings stepping down as co-CEO
Netflix announced Thursday that its founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO at the company and will serve as executive chairman. Hastings will be replaced by co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters. "Our board has been discussing succession planning for many years (even founders need to evolve!)," Hastings wrote...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Marvel movies are returning to China after almost four years
China has reopened its doors to Disney's Marvel Studios for the first time in almost four years, with two new film releases secured in the world's second largest movie market. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will open in China on February 7, roughly three months after its global debut, while "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will open on February 17, Marvel Studios announced on Chinese social media Tuesday.
‘South Park’ Season 26 to Premiere Next Month on Comedy Central (TV News Roundup)
Next month, “South Park” returns to its broadcasting home and long-running time slot, airing on Comedy Central on Wednesday nights. The animated series’ 26th season is set to premiere Feb. 8 at 10 p.m. “South Park” fans won’t have to worry about the fate of Stan, Eric, Kyle and Kenny until 2028 as co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed an expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, taking the series through an unprecedented 30th Season. This deal also includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively on Paramount+, including “South Park: The Streaming Wars” Parts 1 and 2, “South Park: Post...
'Missing' reboots the 'Searching' formula while flipping the generational script
Released in 2018, "Searching" was produced before the coronavirus pandemic but with the benefit of hindsight, it felt like the ultimate Covid movie, claustrophobically focusing on a father as he scours the Web for clues about his missing daughter. "Missing" flips the generational script, in a movie that's still plenty twisty and watchable while laboring, perhaps inevitably, to hit "refresh" on the formula.
'Ted Lasso' will return to make us believe again this spring
Cut the world some slack please, Apple TV+. The streamer has announced that Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" is happening in spring 2023. No actual date, just that. A first-look photo was also released featuring the character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) standing face to face with Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) looking on.
