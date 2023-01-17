Read full article on original website
Suns F Cam Johnson to return from knee injury on Thursday vs. Nets
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is expected to return from a knee injury Thursday when the Brooklyn Nets visit Footprint Center, head coach Monty Williams told reporters on Wednesday. A week into November, Johnson underwent surgery in his right knee to remove part of his meniscus. On the long end...
Suns’ Cam Johnson starts off hot vs. Nets in return from meniscus surgery
The Suns have been in a lull as of late but forward Cam Johnson’s return from a knee injury on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets was a needed boost in Phoenix’s 117-112 win. Phoenix had dropped three straight games and lost 12 of the last 14 contests, falling...
Mat Ishbia attends 1st Suns game as team sale, trade deadline loom
Mat Ishbia is attending his first Phoenix Suns game since he agreed to purchase a majority stake in the team from Robert Sarver, a sign his ownership is approaching. Ishbia made his way to Footprint Center Thursday evening for the Suns’ matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, a TNT nationally-televised game.
Phoenix Suns find right level of energy, pick up much-needed win vs. Nets
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns need to be opportunists the rest of the season. Whenever the schedule presents a favorable matchup, they need to take advantage of it. They’ve lost too much ground already to not put a full competitive effort into every winnable game. This is even...
Devin Booker among top-selling NBA jerseys for 1st half of the season
Judging by the top-selling NBA jerseys in the front half of the 2022-23 season, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is one of the most popular players in the league. And despite the Suns sitting at a disappointing 22-24, the franchise’s brand remains strong. Booker, who has been out since...
Suns willing to part with 1st-rounder to add talent, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania
The Phoenix Suns are looking to add winning players ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite their dubious spot in the standings and an ongoing team sale. The ability for the Suns to make deals has been scrutinized considering their leadership situation. Robert Sarver is suspended, Sam Garver is acting governor and Mat Ishbia agreed to buy a majority stake in the team, but the deal is not final and will likely not be until after the trade deadline.
Phoenix Suns’ extended skid does not eliminate opportunity to win West
I will not pretend to speak for all of them but I get a sense from my limited reach that Phoenix Suns fans are defeated. At the very least, pessimism has peaked. Over a 5-17 stretch in the team’s last 22 games that now has them 12th in the Western Conference, the quality of basketball in the first half particularly inspired those types of responses.
Mat Ishbia’s presence signals end is near for Suns’ long off-court chapter
PHOENIX — The basketball game was irrelevant. On Nov. 4 of the 2021-22 season, the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets. That would not be in the headlines the following 24 hours. The game was lucky if it was even mentioned. When head coach Monty Williams and his players entered the press conference room, they were hardly asked about it.
ESPN’s Windhorst: Mat Ishbia’s incoming takeover of Suns could calm waters
The poor play, the injuries, an unstable ownership situation and a looming trade deadline hover around the Phoenix Suns. They sit outside of the play-in at the moment at 21-24. If there’s any place to find optimism, it wouldn’t seem to be ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has written on the...
Devin Booker slides behind Austin Reaves in All-Star fan voting
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker slid from eighth to ninth among Western Conference guards in the updated NBA All-Star fan voting totals released Thursday, putting him behind Los Angeles Lakers backup guard Austin Reaves. Booker’s 388,308 votes are fewer than Reaves’ 392,546. Just ahead of Reaves is Portland Trail Blazers...
